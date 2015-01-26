NEW DELHI Jan 26 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi gave U.S. first lady Michelle Obama stiff fashion
competition at the weekend, turning out in a dark pinstripe suit
embroidered with his own name - repeatedly.
The saffron stripes in the fitted wool jacket and trousers
that Modi wore during bilateral talks with U.S. President Barack
Obama on Sunday were not stripes at all.
Close-up photographs revealed the words "Narendra Damodardas
Modi" repeatedly embroidered into the fabric. Damodardas was
Modi's father, a tea seller in western Indian state of Gujarat.
Many Modi fans on Twitter loved the look, but political
opponents jumped at the chance to take potshots at the prime
minister.
"The levels of megalomania and narcissism are
unparalleled...it reveals a lot about the mindset of the man,"
said Shehzad Poonawalla, a supporter of the main opposition
party, Congress.
Modi's long-time tailor said the suit was specially made for
Obama's visit.
"We were told that he had loved it because it was something
exclusive," said the Gujarat state-based designer who has worked
closely in designing Modi's wardrobe since 2001. The tailor
declined to be named.
Obama's three-day visit to New Delhi has already yielded
plans to unlock billions of dollars in nuclear trade and to
deepen defence ties, steps the world's two largest democracies
hope will establish an enduring strategic partnership.
India's leader has long been known for his flair for
fashion, often sporting short-sleeved versions of the kurta, the
Indian knee-length loose shirt.
The look has become so popular that the "Modi Kurta" has
become its own label in India.
Obama himself lauded Modi's style at a state dinner held on
Sunday in New Delhi, comparing it to his wife's sartorial
elegance.
"So he's tough. And he also has style," Obama said.
"One of our newspapers back home wrote, 'Move aside,
Michelle Obama. The world has a new fashion icon.'"
(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair and Krista Mahr; Editing by Frank
Jack Daniel and Raju Gopalakrishnan)