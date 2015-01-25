U.S. President Barack Obama began his three-day visit to India on Sunday, in a fresh bid to make Asia's third-largest economy an enduring strategic partner and nurture his friendship with a prime minister who a year ago was persona non grata in Washington. Signalling his determination to take relations with the United States to a higher level, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke with protocol to meet and bear-hug Obama as he landed in New Delhi. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >Bear hug with Modi gets Obama's India trip off to warm start >FACTBOX-Obama and Modi aim high with India summit >Obama cuts short India visit, to fly to Saudi Arabia >As Obama visits, signs that India is pushing back against China >India, U.S. trying to get nuclear deal over line >India, Russia advance arms talks days before Obama trip >India, U.S. near tax pact to boost foreign investment >India to push renewable energy drive during Obama visit >India asks refiners to cut Iran oil imports ahead of Obama visit >Good morning India! Obama, Modi plan radio show to widen reach >Michelle Obama, Nancy Pelosi to join U.S. delegation to India EARLIER STORIES >India looks to sway Americans with nuclear power insurance plan >Solar, nuclear, climate progress possible on Obama India visit >U.S. eyes India drone, C-130 project deals for Obama trip >Modi to welcome Obama in fortress Delhi >India to talk sanctions, LNG imports during Obama visit >For Obama, Indian parade may be a bit too breathtaking >India, Pakistan border fighting intensifies before Obama visit >India goes on security alert weeks before Obama trip (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI)