NEW DELHI Jan 25 In a fresh bid to make India
an enduring strategic partner, U.S. President Barack Obama lands
in New Delhi on Sunday for a highly symbolic parade and to
nurture friendship with a prime minister who until last year was
persona non grata in Washington.
Obama will be the first U.S. president to attend India's
Republic Day parade, a show of military might long associated
with the anti-Americanism of the Cold War, and will host a radio
show with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
His presence at Monday's procession at Modi's personal
invitation is the latest revival in a roller-coaster
relationship between the two largest democracies that just a
year ago was in tatters.
"I'd like to think the stars are aligned to finally realise
the vision (of) India and America as true global partners,"
Obama said in an interview with India Today, a weekly magazine,
published on Friday.
The two sides have worked to reach agreements on climate
change, taxation and defence cooperation in time for the visit.
Talks on a hoped-for deal on civil nuclear trade went down to
the wire with no clear solution at the weekend.
The United States views India as a vast market and potential
counterweight to China's assertiveness in Asia, but frequently
grows frustrated with the slow pace of economic reforms and
unwillingness to side with Washington in international affairs.
India would like to see a new U.S. approach to Pakistan.
"Particularly with regards to security, and we would like a
much greater understanding with the United States with regards
to regional issues," India's finance minister Arun Jaitley said
in Davos ahead of Obama's visit.
Elected last May, Modi has injected a new vitality into the
economy and foreign relations and, to Washington's delight,
begun pushing back against China's growing presence in South
Asia.
Annual bilateral trade of $100 billion is seen as vastly
below potential and Washington wants it to grow fivefold.
The White House said Obama will depart slightly early from
India to travel to Saudi Arabia following the death of King
Abdullah, instead of a planned visit to the Taj Mahal.
MODEST ROOTS
Like Obama, Modi rose from a modest home to break into a
political elite dominated by powerful families. Aides say the
two men bonded in Washington in September when Obama took Modi
to the memorial of Martin Luther King, whose rights struggle was
inspired by India's Mahatma Gandhi.
The "chemistry" aides describe is striking because Modi's
politics is considerably to the right of Obama's, and because he
was banned from visiting the United States for nearly a decade
after deadly Hindu-Muslim riots in a state he governed.
Obama, the first sitting U.S. president to visit India
twice, also enjoyed a close friendship with Modi's predecessor
Manmohan Singh, who in 2009 staked his premiership on a
controversial deal that made India the sixth "legitimate" atomic
power and marked a high point in Indo-U.S. relations.
In a reminder that personal chemistry is not always enough,
under Obama ties between Washington and India descended into
bickering over protectionism that culminated in a fiery
diplomatic spat and the abrupt departure of the U.S. ambassador
from New Delhi, who has only just been replaced.
"India and the United States are still some distance away
from realizing their objective of cementing a strong
geopolitical affiliation," Ashley Tellis, a senior associate at
the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said in a paper.
The 2009 nuclear deal, which failed to deliver on a promise
of billions of dollars of business for U.S. companies, is back
on the agenda with bureaucrats meeting three times in the past
six weeks to find a workaround to a tough Indian liability law.
"There's extraordinary potential in this relationship,"
Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes told reporters this
week. "What we want to do is turn that potential into concrete
benefits for both of our peoples."
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton and David Brunnstrom
in Washington and Sanjeev Miglani and Douglas Busvine in New
Delhi; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)