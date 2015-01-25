Jan 25 U.S. President Barack Obama and Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a deal aimed at unlocking
billions of dollars in nuclear trade and deepening defence ties,
steps both sides hope will help establish an enduring strategic
partnership.
Following are some key agreements and points of discussion
during Obama's visit:
CIVIL NUCLEAR
India and the United States struck a deal that could open
the door for U.S. companies to build nuclear reactors in India
by promising insurance cover to U.S. companies that had shied
away from an Indian law placing liability on suppliers in case
of an accident. It remains to be seen whether the new pact will
satisfy companies such as GE and Toshiba -owned
Westinghouse, who had stayed away since a landmark 2008
agreement that ended India's nuclear isolation. The new pact
also resolved differences over U.S. demands on tracking the
whereabouts of material supplied to the country.
STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE
India's size, location, fast-growing economy and potential
as a democratic counterbalance to China makes the South Asian
nation an increasingly important element of U.S. military and
commercial strategy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
assertiveness in the region has already aligned India more with
Washington, and the two leaders reiterated a September statement
affirming "the importance of safeguarding maritime security and
ensuring freedom of navigation and over flight throughout the
region, especially in the South China Sea," a veiled reference
to China, which is asserting territorial claims in the region.
"We call on all parties to avoid the threat or use of force
and pursue resolution of territorial and maritime disputes
through all peaceful means, in accordance with universally
recognized principles of international law, including the United
Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea," they said in a
statement.
India and the United States do not see eye-to-eye on
Pakistan, and India is worried about the exit of U.S. troops
from Afghanistan. India wants greater cooperation on terrorism
and access to high-technology goods for civilian and military
use.
DEFENCE
The United States overtook Russia as the biggest weapons
supplier to India, the Indian government said in August. India
is the world's biggest weapons importer. The two countries
finalised a defence framework pact for 10 years. Four deals were
unveiled on the trip, including joint production of Raven drones
and systems for Lockheed's C-130 transport planes. The
two countries will also explore jointly developing jet engine
technology.
RENEWABLES & CLIMATE CHANGE
The United States will provide funding assistance to boost
India's solar energy capacity that can help the country lower
its carbon emissions. India wants to ramp up its solar capacity
by 33 times over seven years, an ambitious plan that requires
investments of $100 billion.
Obama, who said "India's voice is very important" in climate
change negotiations, sought support to achieve a global climate
deal later this year in Paris. Modi, however, made it clear
India did not feel pressure to commit to a peak year for
emissions as done by the United States and China in an agreement
signed in November. India is the world's third largest carbon
emitter but has always been reluctant in committing to emission
cuts by saying it needs to focus on growth to alleviate poverty.
ECONOMIC TIES
India and the United States said they will establish several
bilateral mechanisms to identify opportunities to boost
business, trade and investment ties. Modi and Obama last year
targeted a five-fold increase in annual trade to $500 billion.
But U.S. business leaders have been frustrated by limits on
their access to the Indian market, and battles over intellectual
property protection. Both the countries have also filed several
cases against each other at the World Trade Organisation over
protection of their domestic steel, poultry and solar
industries.
