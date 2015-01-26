By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Jan 26 Rain threatened to dampen the
excitement around U.S. President Barack Obama's landmark visit
to India as thousands of troops prepared on Monday for a
dazzling military parade where he will be the chief guest.
The first U.S. president to attend the annual show of
military might that was long associated with the
anti-Americanism of the Cold War, Obama spent the first day of
his visit on Sunday bonding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
and sealing a clutch of deals.
The two leaders announced plans to unlock billions of
dollars in nuclear trade and to deepen defence ties, steps they
hope will establish an enduring strategic partnership.
Most significant was an agreement on two issues that,
despite a groundbreaking 2006 pact, had stopped U.S. companies
from setting up nuclear reactors in India and had become one of
the major irritants in bilateral relations.
"Mobama breaks N-deadlock," the Mail Today newspaper said on
its front page, which carried a photograph of Modi and Obama
hugging each other warmly.
The bonhomie was a remarkable spectacle, given that a year
ago Modi was persona non grata in Washington and was banned from
visiting the United States for nearly a decade after deadly
Hindu-Muslim riots in a state he governed.
Obama will be chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations
in the capital, where tanks, troops and floats showcasing
India's cultural diversity will pass along Rajpath, an elegant
lawn-bordered boulevard dating from the British colonial era
that connects the presidential palace to India Gate.
Despite on-off rain and overcast skies, tens of thousands
were gathered along the route for the annual spectacle.
Security was tight at the parade and across the city, where
tens of thousands of police and paramilitary personnel were
deployed on street corners and rooftops.
Obama's presence at the parade - at Modi's personal
invitation - marks the latest upturn in a roller-coaster
bilateral relationship that just a year ago was in tatters.
Bickering over protectionism culminated in a fiery
diplomatic spat in 2013 and the abrupt departure of the U.S.
ambassador from New Delhi, who has only just been replaced.
The United States views India as a vast market and potential
counterweight in Asia to a more assertive China, but has
frequently been frustrated with the slow pace of New Delhi's
economic reforms and unwillingness to side with Washington in
international affairs.
Elected last May, Modi has injected a new vitality into the
economy and foreign relations and, to Washington's delight, has
begun pushing back against China across Asia.
The two leaders emerged from their talks on Sunday with a
10-year framework for defence ties and deals on cooperation that
included the joint production of drone aircraft and equipment
for Lockheed Martin Corp's C-130 military transport
plane.
Other deals ranged from an Obama-Modi hotline - India's
first at a leadership level - to financing initiatives aimed at
helping India use renewable energy to lower carbon intensity.
Obama also enjoyed a close friendship with Modi's
predecessor Manmohan Singh, who staked his premiership on the
controversial nuclear deal that made India the sixth
"legitimate" atomic power and marked a high point in Indo-U.S.
relations.
The deal failed to deliver on a promise of business for U.S.
companies because of India's reluctance to shield suppliers from
liability, a deviation from international norms that reflects
the memory of the Bhopal industrial disaster.
Obama will leave India slightly earlier than first scheduled
to travel to Saudi Arabia following the death of King Abdullah,
skipping a planned visit to the Taj Mahal.
(Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)