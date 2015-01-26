Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
NEW DELHI India is ready to accept suggestions made by a joint working group with the United States on intellectual property rights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a conclave of Indian and U.S. corporate chiefs on Monday.
(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by John Chalmers)
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.