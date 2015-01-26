US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
(Repeats with no changes in text)
NEW DELHI Jan 26 India is ready to accept suggestions made by a joint working group with the United States on intellectual property rights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a conclave of Indian and U.S. corporate chiefs on Monday.
(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by John Chalmers)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)