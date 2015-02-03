NEW DELHI Feb 3 The nuclear "breakthrough
understanding" between President Barack Obama and Prime Minister
Narendra Modi seeks to allay U.S. concerns about industry
liability and unlock billions of dollars in investments into
Indian power projects.
Here's a Q&A that lays out some of the detail of the deal,
based on briefings by both sides:
1) What does the agreement set out to do?
It seeks to set a framework for the U.S. nuclear industry to
enter commercial talks on building nuclear reactors in India by
resolving two concerns - one about inspections; the other about
liability for a nuclear accident.
2) What's the deal on inspections?
An agreement on 'administrative arrangements' - jargon for
inspections - ties up one loose end dating back to the landmark
nuclear cooperation deal signed in 2008. Modi, a month after
taking office last year, agreed to tighter checks by the
International Atomic Energy Agency. Now, Washington has dropped
its insistence on 'flagging', or tracking, fuel consignments. An
agreed text is expected to be finalised within a month or two.
3) How does the agreement address liability?
The agreement endorses the principle of strict liability,
which 'channels' costs arising from a nuclear accident to the
plant operator and requires it to pay no-fault compensation.
Negotiators from both sides say the Indian side presented a body
of law, precedent and opinion supporting the case that its laws
and regulations meet international standards.
A key clause in India's 2010 nuclear liability law does,
however, allow a plant operator to seek secondary recourse
against a supplier - a legacy of the unresolved claims arising
from the 1984 disaster at a U.S.-owned plant in Bhopal. To
address this, India will set up an insurance pool to cover
liability up to a hard cap.
4) How would the insurance pool work?
The state-backed insurance pool would cover operator
liabilities of up to 15 billion rupees ($244 million). Any
recourse sought by the operator against a supplier could not
exceed this figure. Insurance premiums have yet to be
determined, but for suppliers they would be a "fraction" of the
amount paid by the operator.
5) What happens if there is a Fukushima-type disaster?
The Indian government would cover additional costs of up to
300 million IMF Special Drawing Rights ($420 million), in line
with international practice.
Beyond that, India would need to join the IAEA Convention on
Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage (CSC), due to
enter force in April. By ratifying the convention, India would
gain access to international funds with risk shared according to
how many nuclear plants a country has.
6) What is the status of the agreement?
India will sum up the agreement in a memorandum that lays
out relevant law, precedent and rulings. It is not a legal
document or treaty, but it would serve as a common "hymn sheet"
for both sides.
7) What happens next?
India will launch a campaign to explain the agreement to the
public. There will then be a 'seminar', possibly in March, to
address how the insurance pool would work in practice. Although
India has not committed to a deadline on ratifying the IAEA's
Convention on Supplementary Compensation, it is expected by the
U.S. side to do so at some point in the near future.
($1 = 61.4750 Indian rupees)
