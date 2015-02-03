By Douglas Busvine and David Brunnstrom
| NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON Feb 3 A "breakthrough
understanding" to open India's nuclear power sector to U.S.
firms reached during President Barack Obama's visit to New Delhi
last month could be finalised this year, Indian officials say.
The Jan. 25 announcement by Obama and Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi followed six weeks of intensive talks, but few
details were released beyond a framework based on India's
acceptance of the principle that plant operators should bear
primary liability in the event of a nuclear disaster.
Significant work remains on the fine print of a deal aimed
at unlocking projects worth tens of billions of dollars that
have been stuck the drawing board for years. India wants to
nearly treble its installed nuclear capacity, which would make
it the world's second biggest market after China.
U.S. officials say details of an insurance scheme to protect
suppliers from crippling lawsuits need to be thrashed out and
India still has to ratify a U.N. nuclear convention. Indian
officials do not rule out completing the process this year.
"We are committed to moving ahead on all implementation
issues at an early date," said Syed Akbaruddin, chief spokesman
at India's Ministry of External Affairs. "There are no policy
hurdles left."
General Electric and Westinghouse, a unit of Japan's
Toshiba, were fully briefed on the meetings of a
nuclear "contact group" that hammered out the nuclear compromise
in London, say sources with direct knowledge of the talks.
Bringing them into the mix was crucial because the prospect
of huge lawsuits, like those against Union Carbide
over the 1984 Bhopal gas disaster, has until now kept U.S. and
other foreign firms on the sidelines.
India and the United States signed a landmark agreement to
cooperate on nuclear power back in 2008. Yet an expected bonanza
never materialised because India later passed a law that would
expose reactor makers to liability if there was an accident.
The liability issue has became a metaphor for the unrealised
potential of the bilateral business relationship and a question
mark against Modi's "Make in India" mantra.
"NOT INCOMPATIBLE"
As the days counted down to Obama's visit, Indian officials
persuaded their U.S. counterparts that their law was "not
incompatible" with international standards that place the burden
of liability on the operator, said one senior U.S. official.
New Delhi also proposed setting up an insurance pool with a
liability cap of 15 billion rupees ($244 million). The state-run
Nuclear Power Corporation of India would pay premiums to cover
its liability. Suppliers would take out separate insurance
against their secondary liability - which could not exceed that
of the operator - at a "fraction" of the cost.
India must still ratify the International Atomic Energy
Agency's Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear
Damage (CSC), which requires signatories to channel liability to
the operator and offers access to relief funds.
"We would be looking at how quickly we can ratify the CSC -
this is part of our assurance to the suppliers, along with the
insurance pool," said an Indian member of the contact group, set
up by Obama and Modi at a Washington summit last year.
The U.S. official said Washington expects the Indians to
ratify with the IAEA in the near future, along with
documentation "stating what their law intends" on the issue of
liability, which should offer further reassurance to U.S. firms.
A QUESTION OF DETAIL
The U.S. industry would have preferred the issue to be
settled by amending the liability law, something considered
politically impossible for Modi to achieve at the moment.
"We want to see all the detail before we say: 'Yes, it works
for us'," Westinghouse President and CEO Daniel Roderick, who
joined Obama's delegation, told Reuters.
That note of caution, however, masks the extent to which
negotiators engaged with the industry to address fears that it
could end up on the hook in a disaster on the scale of the 2011
reactor blasts at Tepco's plant in Fukushima, Japan.
"For the first time, we had a comprehensive inventory of
concerns," said the Indian negotiator.
Westinghouse has been granted land in Modi's home state of
Gujarat to build six reactors, while GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
is eyeing a similar project in Andhra Pradesh. The
liability roadblock has prevented commercial talks from starting
on the projects, with a combined capacity of 10,000 megawatts.
India has 21 nuclear reactors with an installed capacity of
21,300 MW. It plans to launch construction of 40,000 MW of
capacity in the next decade.
(Additional reporting by Sanjeev Miglani and Tommy Wilkes in
New Delhi, Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Krista Hughes in
Washington and Fredrik Dahl in Vienna; Editing by John Chalmers
and Alex Richardson)