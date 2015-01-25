BRIEF-Capital First to consider raising funds
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Jan 25 The United States and India have reached a breakthrough on two issues holding up civil nuclear cooperation between them, U.S. President Barack Obama told a news conference in New Delhi on Sunday.
The two countries signed a landmark civilian nuclear deal in 2008 but trade was stymied by India's reluctance to pass legislation shielding suppliers from liability in the event of a nuclear accident, a deviation from international norms.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by John Chalmers)
* Gets members' nod for stoppage of 2 plants at Rasyani unit, disposal of 7 plants and closure of Rasayani unit operations Source text - (http://bit.ly/2p1ouJC) Further company coverage: