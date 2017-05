U.S. President Barack Obama and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) talk as they have coffee and tea together in the gardens of Hyderabad House in New Delhi January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

NEW DELHI The United States and India have reached a breakthrough on two issues holding up civil nuclear cooperation between them, U.S. President Barack Obama told a news conference in New Delhi on Sunday.

The two countries signed a landmark civilian nuclear deal in 2008 but trade was stymied by India's reluctance to pass legislation shielding suppliers from liability in the event of a nuclear accident, a deviation from international norms.

(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by John Chalmers)