NEW DELHI Jan 26 Barack Obama is the first U.S.
president to be guest of honour at India's annual Republic Day
parade, a flamboyant display of the South Asian nation's
military might and cultural diversity in the heart of the
capital, New Delhi.
Despite intermittent rain, large crowds flocked to see the
show on Monday morning and catch a glimpse of the U.S. president
and his hosts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab
Mukherjee.
HISTORY
India won independence from British rule on August 15, 1947,
but it was not until January 26, 1950, that the nation declared
itself a sovereign republic state with the adoption of its
constitution. On that day, Rajendra Prasad, India's first
president, unfurled the national flag, and thereafter January 26
became a national holiday, Republic Day.
A SHOW OF MIGHT
India's military forces go on full display during the
two-hour parade, with troops, rows of tanks, missiles and
formations of horses and camels manoeuvring down the wide
Rajpath (King's Way) boulevard. During the event, bravery awards
are given to military personnel, civilians and children for
showing "courage in the face of adversity". The event is
presided over by the president, commander-in-chief of the armed
forces.
CAMELS AND BALANCING ACTS
Several days before the parade, India's various armed forces
units can be spotted along the route, practising for the big
day. India's Border Security Force are regular favourites in the
show, with their "Daredevil" motorcycle riders appearing in
gravity-defying balancing acts and their camel contingents
toting guns and musical instruments.
DIVERSE NATION
Throughout the morning, children from across the country
perform in the parade and in past years, "tableaux", or floats,
from different states and ministries have shown off everything
from India's agriculture to its research in the Antarctic.
