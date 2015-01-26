(Writes through with interview, context)
By Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI Jan 26 A civil nuclear pact struck at
summit talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and
U.S. President Barack Obama could help clear a logjam of stalled
projects, the head of U.S. nuclear power plant maker
Westinghouse told Reuters on Monday.
Daniel Roderick, president and CEO of Toshiba-backed
Westinghouse Electric Co, said a commitment by India to
"channel" immediate costs arising from any nuclear accident to
the plant operator marked an important step forward.
But he said he was looking for more detail on a nuclear
liability insurance pool that India has proposed that would
involve a state insurer and be backed by the government.
"The term breakthrough is appropriate," Roderick said in an
interview in New Delhi. "We have been in such a logjam for such
a long time that making forward progress with a large stride
instead of not even a baby step is pretty significant for us."
At their first summit in September in Washington, Obama and
Modi set up a contact group to address ambiguities in a 2010
liability law passed by India that put ultimate responsibility
for any accident on nuclear equipment suppliers, and not on
plant operators.
The law sought to prevent a repeat of the battles for
compensation over the Bhopal gas disaster three decades ago, but
had the effect of stalling billions of dollars in projects under
a U.S.-India nuclear alliance struck in 2006.
The Indian side said it was not able to change the law, but
still made a convincing case that costs - such as rehousing
people away from a nuclear accident site - should be borne by a
plant operator and not its suppliers, said Roderick.
"Legal experts have looked at and said, OK, yeah that makes
sense," he said. "They believe they have that issue solved."
On the nuclear liability insurance workaround, Roderick said
he looked forward to hearing more details but welcomed the
commitment from the Indian side to finalise the proposal in the
coming weeks.
Under the plan, the state-run insurance company GIC Re and
four other Indian state companies would contribute 7.5 billion
rupees ($122 million) to the pool and the government would
contribute an equal sum.
"I am very optimistic if we can get past that hurdle, and if
the insurance does what has been discussed ... then maybe we can
move forward," Roderick said.
Westinghouse is keen to launch its AP1000 reactor in India,
where it has partnered with Larsen & Toubro, but has
not progressed beyond a $10 million feasibility study and the
award of a site in Modi's home state of Gujarat.
It is already building eight AP1000 reactors in China and
four in the United States. The first of the 1,100-megawatt
reactors should enter service in China in early 2016.
The AP1000 uses a 'passive' technology in which water cools
the reactor core under the force of gravity. That means, said
Roderick, that it can remain safe in the event of an accident
similar to the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan without external
power or human intervention.
