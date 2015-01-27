NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S.
President Barack Obama raised the issue of women's rights as he
ended a visit to India on Tuesday, saying that if countries
wanted to develop effectively, they must educate and empower
their daughters as much as their sons.
"We know from experience that nations are more successful
when their women are successful," said Obama, speaking at a
meeting attended mainly by students and broadcast live on local
news television stations.
"This is one of the most direct measures of whether a nation
is going to develop effectively - how it treats its women. When
a girl goes to school, it doesn't just open up her young mind,
it benefits all of us," he said.
"Maybe some day she'll start her own business, or invent a
new technology or cure a disease. And when women are able to
work, families are healthier, communities are wealthier, and
entire countries are more prosperous."
Gender equality has gained greater public attention in India
since the notorious gang rape and murder of a young woman on a
Delhi bus in December 2012.
The crime, which sparked protests across India, spotlighted
rising violence against women and has led to broader debate
about the discrimination faced by girls and women in areas such
as health, education and employment.
Obama was speaking days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi launched a campaign to tackle the dwindling number of girls
in India - the result of decades of deliberate abortions of
female fetuses due to a cultural preference for sons.
India's 2011 census showed that while the overall
female-to-male ratio had risen marginally since the last census
a decade earlier, fewer girls were born than boys.
The number of girls younger than six years old plummeted for
the fifth straight decade, and the child sex ratio was 918 girls
to every 1,000 boys in 2011, compared with 927 in 2001 and 976
in 1961, census figures showed.
Modi's campaign "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" (Save the
Daughter, Teach the Daughter) is aimed at improving the sex
ratio and gender equality in general through access to
education.
Obama said he was impressed by the participation of so many
women during his three-day visit, including those in the armed
forces at Monday's Republic Day parade.
"If nations really want to succeed in today's global
economy, they can't simply ignore the talents of half their
people," he said to rapturous applause from around 2,000 people
packed into a South Delhi auditorium.
"And as husbands and fathers and brothers, we have to step
up because every girl's life matters, every daughter deserves
the same chance as our sons, every woman should be able to go
about her day, to walk the streets, or ride the bus and be safe
and be treated with respect and dignity. She deserves that."
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla; Editing by Tim Pearce)