US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
MUMBAI Jan 6 Overseas direct investment from India came down to around $1.58 billion in December from $2.28 billion in November, according to Reserve Bank of India data released on Monday.
Offshore investment by Indian companies in December included $383 million in equity, $192 million in loans and $999.59 million in bank guarantees, the data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss