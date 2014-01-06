MUMBAI Jan 6 Overseas direct investment from India came down to around $1.58 billion in December from $2.28 billion in November, according to Reserve Bank of India data released on Monday.

Offshore investment by Indian companies in December included $383 million in equity, $192 million in loans and $999.59 million in bank guarantees, the data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)