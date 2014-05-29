NEW DELHI May 29 Indian Oil Corp's total dollar repayment due under the forex swap window to the Reserve Bank of India has been squared off and the final settlement will be on Friday, said P.K. Goyal, the company's director finance, on Thursday.

The RBI had opened a forward dollar window for oil refiners during the rupee crisis last year to prevent a sharp fall in the rupee. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)