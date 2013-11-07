MUMBAI Nov 7 India's economic affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram said 30-40 percent of the state-run oil companies' dollar demand has returned to markets, CNBC-TV18 and Bloomberg TV reported on Thursday.

The rupee is expected to stabilise in 1-2 days as state-run oil dollar demand gets absorbed by markets, television channel CNBC-TV18 also quoted Mayaram as saying.

Neither channel showed the full remarks on television.

The Reserve Bank of India in late August opened a special window to provide dollars directly to state-run oil companies in a bid to reduce selling pressure on the rupee.

Oil companies are the biggest buyers of dollars in markets.

The partially convertible rupee dropped to a more than one-month low of 62.73 earlier in the session and was trading at 62.56/57 at 0931 GMT versus Wednesday's close of 62.39/40. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)