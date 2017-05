Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses a delegation while speaking on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) issues during the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India has approved the award of operating licences for 31 small oil and gas fields, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Wednesday.

The world's third biggest oil consumer had received bids for 34 of 46 oil and gas fields that were auctioned in May in India's push to tap its energy resources.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Goodman)