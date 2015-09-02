* India to shift to revenue-sharing model from
profit-sharing
* To grant marketing and pricing freedom to operators
* Operators free to explore conventional, unconventional
resources
NEW DELHI, Sept 2 India is set to ease the rules
for new oil and gas exploration blocks to lure foreign
investment and tap the nation's vast energy resources in a bid
to cut its crude import bill.
To begin with, New Delhi has decided to auction 69 small,
marginal oil and gas fields to private firms on a
revenue-sharing model, offering pricing and marketing freedom to
the operators.
"It is a paradigm shift in the fiscal management of the oil
sector," and "definitely" will be seen in the future, Oil
Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday, when asked if the
revenue-sharing model would be copied in subsequent rounds.
To minimise intervention by state agencies, under new rules
the government will not be concerned with the costs incurred for
production and will receive a share of the gross revenue from
the sale of hydrocarbons at market rates.
Under current rules the government gets a share from the
profit after the contractor recovers its investment costs.
"Under the profit-sharing methodology it became necessary
for the government to scrutinize cost details of private
participants and this led to many delays and disputes," Pradhan
said.
India, the world's No.4 oil consumer, meets only a fraction
of its demand through local sources and wants to boost private
and foreign participation in its industry, which is now
dominated by state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp and
Oil India.
The 69 fields on offer hold about 89 million tonnes of
hydrocarbon resources worth 700 billion rupees ($11 billion),
Pradhan said at a press conference.
Pradhan expects the bidding process to start in three months
for the fields, which ONGC and Oil India gave up as uneconomical
due to size, geography and low state-set energy prices.
Also for the first time, a single licence will allow
operators to explore for both conventional and unconventional
resources, such as shale oil and gas and coal-seam gas.
Dousing concerns that low global oil prices would mean a
lukewarm response, Pradhan said: "Currently the cost of services
and rigs is low, so this is an opportune time to look for these
assets. It will take three to four years to begin production."
($1 = 66.2550 Indian rupees)
