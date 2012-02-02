NEW DELHI Feb 2 India will send a
business delegation to Iran at the end of February to explore
how it can increase exports in order to meet payments for
Iranian oil hit by international sanctions, a senior government
official said on Thursday.
India, Iran's second-biggest oil client after China, buys 12
percent of its oil needs from the Islamic nation, worth about
$12 billion annually.
Last month, Reuters reported that India would pay for some of
its oil imports in rupees via an Indian bank, resorting to the
partially convertible currency after more than a year
of payment problems in the face of fresh, tougher U.S.
sanctions.
To meet its oil demand, India could step up exports
including in farm products such as wheat, industrial goods and
gems and jewellery, the official said, speaking on condition of
anonymity because of the sensitivities of the subject.
"You have to devise a mechanism with which you can pay for
the import of oil and avoid attracting sanctions," the official
said. "We will need to lead a business delegation there, taking
potential exporters across a range of sectors, and go out there
and talk to their counterparts."
"It's for individual traders to strike deals with each
other," the official said.
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Krittivas
Mukherjee)