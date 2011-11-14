NEW DELHI Nov 14 State-run oil explorer Oil India is looking at buying shale gas assets in Latin America, the United States and Australia, its chairman N.M. Borah said on Monday.

"We are looking at Latam, U.S. and Australia (for shale gas assets). But I don't want to go into specifics. Talks are at various stages," Borah said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)