NEW DELHI Nov 14 State-run oil explorer Oil India is looking at buying shale gas assets in Latin America, the United States and Australia, its chairman N.M. Borah said on Monday.
"We are looking at Latam, U.S. and Australia (for shale gas assets). But I don't want to go into specifics. Talks are at various stages," Borah said. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)
ISLAMABAD, June 14 Last year, Pakistan held informal talks with General Electric, Siemens and Switzerland's ABB to build the country's first high-voltage transmission line. Chinese power giant State Grid committed to building the $1.7 billion project in half the time of its European counterparts – and clinched the deal.