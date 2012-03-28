NEW DELHI, March 28 India's oil ministry has sought an additional cash compensation of 400 billion rupees ($7.88 billion) from the finance ministry to partially cover revenue losses of state-run companies that sell diesel, kerosene, and cooking gas at state-set subsidised rates, the oil secretary said on Wednesday.

G.C. Chaturvedi said the oil ministry has also sought 50 billion rupees as compensation for revenue losses incurred on retail sales of petrol during the current fiscal year to March. Despite being deregulated, petrol prices have not been raised since December.

The finance ministry has so far agreed to given a cash subsidy of 450 billion rupees to state-run oil companies. ($1 = 50.7650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)