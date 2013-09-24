NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India has no plans to raise
diesel and other key subsidised fuel prices at present, Oil
Minister M. Veerappa Moily told reporters on Tuesday, as he
announced measures aimed at saving $5 billion from the country's
huge fuel bill.
Moily, who has said he wants to find savings of up to $25
billion on oil bills, outlined measures including public
awareness campaigns which he said could help the world's
fourth-biggest energy consumer reduce fuel costs.
He said India has a "serious engagement" with sanctions-hit
Iran over oil imports. Moily has said he could save $8.5 billion
in foreign exchange outflows by raising imports of Iranian
crude, which India pays for partly in rupees.
(Reporting by Krishna Das and Malini Menon; Editing by David
Chance)