NEW DELHI Feb 29 India is seeking up to an additional 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Iraq in 2012/13, its oil minister said, as Asia's third-largest economy scouts supplies to make up for any disruptions of shipments from sanctions-hit Iran.

Iraq is currently India's third largest oil supplier, sending about 340,000 bpd, Indian Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said after a meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Rowsch Shaways in New Delhi.

Reddy said India was not looking to reduce supplies from Iran, which is facing western sanctions aimed at stopping its contentious nuclear programme that many say seeks to develop weapons. Iran denies it has such an ambition. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee and Aradhana Aravindan)