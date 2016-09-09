Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
SINGAPORE India aims to reduce its hydrocarbon imports by 10 percent by 2022 through increasing domestic output, fuel efficiency and the use of alternative energy, its oil minister said on Friday.
India currently imports 70-75 percent of its energy requirements, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan told reporters.
The minister spoke on the sidelines of a roadshow in Singapore for investors to explore oil and gas in India.
"A good number of companies are taking our data," Pradhan said, although he declined to name those who have shown interest.
The minister also said there will no cess or duties assessed on new oil and gas exploration projects.
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.