(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
NEW DELHI Nov 14 State-run explorer Oil
India plans to buy Gabon assets of France's Maurel et
Prom and may partner the African country for the
purchase, the Indian company's chairman said on Monday.
"There are various options before us. We could partner Gabon
government for Maurel et Prom's Gabon assets," N. M. Borah told
reporters. "It is a very good strategic fit for us."
The explorer is now focusing on acquiring producing assets
overseas as it has many exploration blocks in its portfolio,
Borah said.
Oil India, which reported a 24.3 percent jump in its
July-September net profit earlier, has about 135 billion rupees
($2.7 billion) as cash reserves.
"Our efforts are to have some participating interest in
producing property.... We do need to put this money onto best
use as soon as possible," he said.
Borah said Oil India has done technical due diligence and
partially completed financial due diligence of Gabon assets.
"We have some questions in mind and we are trying to get
them addressed."
The company has hired Deutsche Bank for valuation
of Maurel's Gabon assets, a source privy to the deal said.
Separately, the source said that India may sell 10 percent
stake in Oil India during the next fiscal year starting in
April.
Maurel et Prom has 9 permits in Gabon, the company's website
showed. Its four fields are producing and two more are expected
to begin production, a June 29 presentation on its website
showed.
Oil India is also looking at buying shale gas assets in the
Unites States, Latin America and Australia, Borah said.
Oil India, which operates mostly in India's North East
region, holds participating interest in overseas assets in
Libya, Gabon, Iran, Nigeria and Sudan.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, imports
about 80 percent of its crude needs. It is scouting for oil and
gas assets abroad to meet rising local demand and to feed its
expanding refining capacity.
($1 = 50.125 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)