* India plans to raise Africa crude imports, product exports
* India sees fuel exports to rise to 70 million tonnes by
2014
(Adds details, quote)
NEW DELHI Dec 5 India aims to award by
March oil and gas exploration blocks offered in an auction
earlier this year, a senior oil ministry official said on
Monday, sorting out concerns including security at some of the
blocks that forced a delay of nine months.
The country had received bids for 33 out of 34 exploration
blocks offered under the ninth round of its licensing policy --
New Exploration and Licensing Policy (NELP).
In March when the bids were received, then Oil Secretary S.
Sundareshan had said the contracts were to be signed within
three months.
"There were security issues with some blocks," Sudhir
Bhargava, additional oil secretary told reporters, referring to
the delay in award of the contracts. He did not say whether some
or all 33 blocks would be allotted.
India wants to fully explore its sedimentary basins by 2015,
from about 65 percent now as it seeks to cut dependence on
imports, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said in a speech at World
Petroleum Conference in Doha on Monday.
Reddy said about $16.5 billion had been invested to date in
exploration and production activities in India.
India, the world's fourth largest oil importer, ships in 80
percent of its oil needs to meet growing local fuel demand and
feed its expanding refining capacity. It imports 25 percent of
its gas needs.
Separately, junior Oil Minister R.P.N. Singh said in New
Delhi India was seeking to increase oil imports from Africa and
export more refined products to that continent.
It imported 706,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, equivalent
to 22 percent of its total imports, from Africa in the fiscal
year ended March 2011.
By March 2017, India's oil refining capacity will rise by
about 61 percent to 310.9 million tonnes a year or 6.22 million
barrels per day (bpd).
India's oil imports may rise as it prepares to add 800,000
bpd refining capacity by 2013, Singh said at a press briefing on
the two-day India Africa Hydrocarbons Conference, which starts
in New Delhi on Dec. 9.
The refining capacity addition would lift India's annual
fuel exports to 70 million tonnes by 2014 against 50 million
tonnes now, he said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)