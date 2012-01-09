UPDATE 1-Oil rises on Saudi pledge to make real supply cuts to Asia, U.S.
Crude futures price curves attracts putting oil in storage
NEW DELHI Jan 9 India's state-run oil companies reported a revenue loss of 340 billion rupees ($6.46 billion) in the third quarter ending Dec. 31 for selling subsidised fuel, an industry sources said on Monday.
At 190 billion rupees, the bulk of under-recovery was that of Indian Oil Corp, its director finance P. K. Goel told reporters. ($1=52.63 Indian Rupee) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)
