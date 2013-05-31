NEW DELHI May 31 A fire at the 60,000 barrels-per-day Numaligarh oil refinery in northeastern India caused the shutdown of most of the BPCL-run facility early on Friday, but the fire was brought quickly under control, the chairman of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) told Reuters.

"There is only one crude unit at the refinery which, along with other downstream units have been shut but the gasoline unit which is separate from the main plant is still functioning," BPCL chairman RK Singh said.

He said the company was assessing the damage to the plant but that it had enough inventory to meet local demand. (Reporting By Biswajyoti Das and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)