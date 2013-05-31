NEW DELHI May 31 A fire at the 60,000
barrels-per-day Numaligarh oil refinery in northeastern India
caused the shutdown of most of the BPCL-run facility early on
Friday, but the fire was brought quickly under control, the
chairman of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) told
Reuters.
"There is only one crude unit at the refinery which, along
with other downstream units have been shut but the gasoline unit
which is separate from the main plant is still functioning,"
BPCL chairman RK Singh said.
He said the company was assessing the damage to the plant
but that it had enough inventory to meet local demand.
(Reporting By Biswajyoti Das and Nidhi Verma; Writing by Frank
Jack Daniel; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)