NEW DELHI Dec 19 India has added Italy's ENI
to a list of foreign firms that can sell crude oil at
official prices to state refiners, sources said, in the first
such revision to the list since 2001.
The move comes as India expands its sources for oil to meet
soaring energy demand. The country's procurement choices are
widening as a shale boom in the United States has led to
suppliers scrambling to tap alternative Asian markets such as
China and India.
A government committee in May called for revising the list
of companies that can sell oil to state refiners in view of the
changing market scenario and due to mergers and acquisitions.
State refiners together account for about 56 percent of
India's overall 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd) refining
capacity and follow the government policy on oil imports, unlike
private refiners such as Reliance Industries, Essar
Oil, Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd and HPCL-Mittal Energy
Ltd.
Economic growth and rising middle-class numbers are driving
the demand for fuel. To cater to that demand, refineries are
expanding.
Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner,
will commission the 300,000 bpd Paradip refinery in the east
coast next year and Bharat Petroleum is expanding the
capacity of its Kochi refinery in southern India by 120,000 bpd.
The state refiners buy the bulk of their oil needs from
national oil companies. However, the rules permit imports from
select companies if the companies own equity oil or have a swap
arrangement with the equity oil holder or have a term deal with
the national oil company of the producer country for sourcing
the desired grade.
"We created this list in 2001 but it was hardly used. Now
crude market dynamics are changing and more and more suppliers
are looking at Asian markets like India and China," said G.P.
Aggarwal, former general manager of international trade at IOC.
The revised list retains ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch
Shell, BP, Chevron and Total,
industry sources said.
"There was a need to revise the list as some companies have
ceased to exist and some have been merged, like Elf Aquitaine
and Texaco. From 10 companies the list has been revised to six
now," said an industry source.
One oil company each from Japan, South Korea and Spain are
no longer part of the list, the source said.
"These companies have hardly shown any interest in supplying
oil at the official selling price," the source added.