By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, March 18 India is set to import 8
million barrels of Iraqi oil to fill its first strategic
petroleum reserve (SPR), taking advantage of cheap prices and
lending some support to a market suffering from oversupply.
India's SPR purchases could temporarily help offset the
impact of an expected pause in China's strategic stocks build
and the start of spring maintenance at Asian refiners.
India's oil ministry on Tuesday instructed state refiners
Indian Oil Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
to each seek two very large crude carriers (VLCC) of
Basra oil for arrival in May-June, totalling 8 million barrels,
two sources familiar with the matter said.
The tenders are to be issued this month and plans call for
the federal cabinet to approve issuing tenders at its meeting
next week, said one of the sources, who declined to be
identified.
A committee of directors suggested Basra oil as it suits
refineries on India's east coast, the source said, adding this
will be a one-off purchase for the SPR as the stocks will be
used only in case of supply disruptions.
India's finance ministry has provided 24 billion rupees
(about $383 million) from revised budget estimates for the
current fiscal year to fill the first SPR.
"In Asia we are trading May cargoes and demand from India
for Basra will tighten the prompt market and will make contango
in the Asia and Dubai markets narrower," said Ehsan Ul Haq,
senior consultant at UK-based consultant KBC Energy Economics.
Benchmark Brent futures have climbed off a six-year
low hit in January but are still down more than 50 percent from
last June at $53 per barrel.
"It could weaken the price of Brent-linked crudes as traders
were expecting India to buy sweet oil for its SPR.
"On the other hand it would be good news for Iraq, which has
been struggling to find buyers because of the deteriorating
quality of Basra," Haq said.
The world's fourth biggest oil consumer, India last month
built its first underground SPR in southern Andhra Pradesh state
with a capacity to hold 9.75 million barrels of oil.
The Vizag facility has two compartments of 7.55 million
barrels and 2.20 million barrels. The smaller compartment will
be used by HPCL for its 166,000 barrel-per-day Vizag refinery.
A total of three SPRs in the south will hold more than 36
million barrels of oil, enough to cover about 13 days' supply
for India in case of a supply disruption or extreme price
volatility.
The two other SPRs, at Padur and Mangalore in southern
Karnataka state, will have a capacity of 29.3 million barrels
and are expected to be ready by October.
In addition to HPCL's Vizag refinery, the IOC's 150,000 bpd
Haldia refinery and a 210,000 bpd refinery owned by Chennai
Petroleum Corp., a subsidiary of IOC, can process
Basra oil.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and Jason Neely)