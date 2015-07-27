NEW DELHI, July 27 India's dependence on Middle Eastern crude plunged to its lowest level in 14 years in 2014/15, while the share of Latin American oil in its overall imports peaked during the period, according to government data. India - the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer - also raised imports from Africa to their highest proportion of overall imports in three years, the data showed. Global oil trade routes have been redrawn after the United States reduced imports due to the shale oil boom, freeing up extra Latin American and African barrels for buyers in Asia. Indian imported 58 percent of its oil needs from Middle East, 21 percent from Latin America and Canada and about 17.4 percent from Africa in the financial year ending March 31, 2015, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers in a written reply on Monday. Saudi Arabia continued to be the top oil supplier to India in the last fiscal year although imports from the Kingdom declined by about 8.4 percent, followed by Iraq and Venezuela. The following is a table of India's crude imports from various countries since the year starting April 1, 2001. ('000 bpd) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 Country -02 -03 -04 -05 -06 -07 -08 -09 -10 -11 -12 -13 -14 -15 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIDDLE EAST Iran 169.6 149.1 172.6 193.1 229.4 295.2 390.3 438.1 425.7 371.5 362.6 263.9 220.9 219.9 Iraq 76.3 83.7 77.8 167.3 225.4 270.1 286.3 289.0 300.4 344.6 483.0 482.8 494.6 492.2 Kuwait 240.1 185.0 217.9 228.0 210.8 228.6 206.4 296.5 236.9 230.8 355.0 379.6 408.7 358.5 Neutral Zone* 47.6 52.7 64.7 3.0 45.4 32.8 52.0 4.6 61.3 45.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Oman 18.1 8.4 4.8 2.7 6.9 0.0 9.8 5.6 108.3 109.0 52.1 13.3 41.6 15.5 Qatar 10.6 4.2 14.2 23.8 9.3 34.7 50.3 59.0 108.8 112.6 130.2 138.6 103.4 89.8 Saudi Arabia 267.5 377.9 471.7 480.5 507.9 494.5 540.5 521.1 544.8 549.5 651.1 736.8 766.7 702.7 UAE 153.3 180.8 168.9 129.1 161.1 175.8 217.5 278.2 233.0 295.3 316.2 290.6 280.7 323.5 Yemen 89.8 63.6 39.4 70.4 71.5 91.2 43.9 13.3 58.6 60.4 25.8 12.0 9.8 4.3 Syria 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 4.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 LATAM Brazil 8.3 56.3 17.0 5.9 5.8 8.5 0.0 0.0 51.5 55.6 75.8 75.9 68.5 83.1 Colombia 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 17.0 24.8 17.7 56.2 126.7 83.5 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 5.8 0.0 5.1 0.0 26.3 8.0 6.1 25.7 5.6 32.3 Mexico 27.6 45.7 50.2 45.8 28.9 39.1 27.5 43.2 37.9 29.5 45.6 81.5 99.2 101.6 Panama 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4 1.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Venezuela 70.6 34.9 16.6 0.0 5.8 46.5 23.4 151.9 146.7 206.5 191.4 440.0 433.4 490.0 Argentina 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 3.0 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.0 CANADA 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 0.0 0.0 1.0 4.0 3.2 ASIA Australia 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.3 1.8 7.3 33.7 13.1 4.6 7.4 1.8 Brunei 5.2 0.0 10.8 16.2 9.7 12.7 7.0 17.0 18.2 18.6 21.9 26.5 21.3 25.7 China 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Indonesia 12.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Malaysia 36.0 54.5 68.3 68.9 69.6 95.0 85.7 78.5 53.1 44.4 46.9 40.6 44.0 69.7 Thailand 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.3 3.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Vietnam 1.6 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Japan 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 0.0 AFRICA Algeria 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.1 13.0 5.9 5.3 36.8 53.2 41.5 5.2 10.4 7.8 Angola 7.9 0.0 47.6 49.0 33.2 52.4 86.8 106.7 180.6 193.8 180.5 175.5 164.3 143.2 Cameroon 0.0 2.1 0.0 6.9 3.7 0.0 2.2 2.3 5.5 6.2 9.9 7.0 13.9 26.7 Chad 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.9 0.0 0.0 9.8 0.0 5.6 Congo 0.0 4.9 0.0 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.0 29.2 17.5 10.6 10.6 0.0 11.8 Egypt 80.4 61.6 72.4 42.5 38.8 38.8 37.8 45.3 61.3 37.0 56.7 51.6 52.0 50.6 Eq.Guinea 0.0 2.8 8.3 33.3 11.4 8.2 35.4 5.6 25.0 30.1 18.1 34.9 7.0 28.9 Kenya 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Gabon 0.0 9.0 12.8 5.5 8.2 2.8 0.0 8.4 2.7 7.9 2.8 21.7 15.9 13.7 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.9 0.0 3.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 Libya 21.7 21.6 34.5 29.4 18.2 2.6 41.5 17.9 19.0 22.0 3.4 33.3 5.4 0.0 Nigeria 234.5 235.3 221.8 302.9 272.0 262.4 198.6 214.5 269.9 317.6 283.0 242.4 328.5 357.9 Sudan 0.0 0.0 16.2 6.6 5.1 3.1 18.9 15.5 22.2 23.9 13.7 1.6 12.9 17.1 CIS Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.3 14.2 42.4 31.7 45.5 15.2 21.1 44.2 27.9 21.9 Kazakhstan 0.0 5.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 10.8 10.8 Russia 0.0 5.7 2.9 3.1 0.0 8.0 7.2 4.6 32.0 14.2 0.0 3.0 2.6 5.4 EUROPE Turkey 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 8.2 0.0 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Albania 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.8 5.2 1.7 U.K. 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Norway 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 1581 1647 1811 1925 1996 2239 2437 2666 3197 3285 3439 3711 3800 3804 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.33 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days in a financial year. Supplies from the Neutral Zone - whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait - has been added to the respective countries' totals since 2011/12. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Pravin Char)