NEW DELHI, Feb 19 India imported 6.4 percent less oil in January than a year ago, ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts showed, with Saudi and Iraqi supplies making up nearly half of ovarall imports. India curtailed imports from Iran in January, with its share in overall imports declining to 4.1 percent. The shipments, however, have picked up in February. Saudi Arabia was the biggest oil supplier to India last month, followed by Iraq and Nigeria, the data showed. January's imports from Latin America declined by about a quarter from a year ago, while Middle East shipments rose by 4.5 percent. Shipments from Africa declined by about 13 percent. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. --------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Jan Dec % change Jan %change Country 2016 2015 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr --------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 65.1 85.1 -23.4 89.1 -26.9 Colombia 68.3 35.8 90.9 103.7 -34.2 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 36.0 -100.0 Mexico 174.1 98.4 76.8 167.2 4.1 Venezuela 398.8 480.7 -17.0 547.6 -27.2 TOTAL 706.2 699.9 0.9 943.6 -25.2 Asia Brunei 37.7 18.4 104.3 15.2 147.8 Malaysia 57.3 265.5 -78.4 91.1 -37.0 TOTAL 95.0 284.0 -66.5 106.3 -10.6 Meast Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 43.2 -100.0 Oman 0.0 65.1 -100.0 0.0 -- Iran 170.7 233.1 -26.8 273.5 -37.6 Iraq 929.7 788.4 17.9 612.0 51.9 Qatar 23.1 155.9 -85.2 111.6 -79.3 Kuwait 239.7 237.0 1.2 315.8 -24.1 S. Arabia 938.5 761.6 23.2 728.6 28.8 U.A.E. 270.5 327.0 -17.3 361.0 -25.1 Dubai 16.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 32.0 -100.0 TOTAL 2588.5 2568.0 0.8 2477.8 4.5 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.7 -100.0 Kazakhstan 0.0 31.9 -100.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 31.9 -100.0 32.7 -100.0 Africa Nigeria 595.0 412.3 44.3 306.2 94.4 Angola 88.7 62.1 42.8 425.0 -79.1 Cameroon 54.7 31.1 75.6 31.2 75.3 Congo 0.0 30.6 -100.0 30.6 -100.0 Chad 0.0 32.0 -100.0 0.0 -- Egypt 35.4 17.9 97.3 55.4 -36.1 Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 32.7 -100.0 Algeria 22.2 31.4 -29.0 29.9 -25.7 TOTAL 796.1 617.4 28.9 911.0 -12.6 ---------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4185.8 4201.3 -0.4 4471.5 -6.4 ---------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)