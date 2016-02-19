NEW DELHI, Feb 19 India imported 6.4 percent
less oil in January than a year ago, ship tracking data obtained
from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research &
Forecasts showed, with Saudi and Iraqi supplies making up nearly
half of ovarall imports.
India curtailed imports from Iran in January, with its share
in overall imports declining to 4.1 percent. The shipments,
however, have picked up in February.
Saudi Arabia was the biggest oil supplier to India last
month, followed by Iraq and Nigeria, the data showed.
January's imports from Latin America declined by about a
quarter from a year ago, while Middle East shipments rose by 4.5
percent. Shipments from Africa declined by about 13 percent.
The following table shows India's imports by country
according to tanker arrival information. The imports include
condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Region/ Jan Dec % change Jan %change
Country 2016 2015 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr
---------------------------------------------------------------
Latam
Brazil 65.1 85.1 -23.4 89.1 -26.9
Colombia 68.3 35.8 90.9 103.7 -34.2
Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 36.0 -100.0
Mexico 174.1 98.4 76.8 167.2 4.1
Venezuela 398.8 480.7 -17.0 547.6 -27.2
TOTAL 706.2 699.9 0.9 943.6 -25.2
Asia
Brunei 37.7 18.4 104.3 15.2 147.8
Malaysia 57.3 265.5 -78.4 91.1 -37.0
TOTAL 95.0 284.0 -66.5 106.3 -10.6
Meast
Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 43.2 -100.0
Oman 0.0 65.1 -100.0 0.0 --
Iran 170.7 233.1 -26.8 273.5 -37.6
Iraq 929.7 788.4 17.9 612.0 51.9
Qatar 23.1 155.9 -85.2 111.6 -79.3
Kuwait 239.7 237.0 1.2 315.8 -24.1
S. Arabia 938.5 761.6 23.2 728.6 28.8
U.A.E. 270.5 327.0 -17.3 361.0 -25.1
Dubai 16.4 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 32.0 -100.0
TOTAL 2588.5 2568.0 0.8 2477.8 4.5
C.I.S.
Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.7 -100.0
Kazakhstan 0.0 31.9 -100.0 0.0 --
TOTAL 0.0 31.9 -100.0 32.7 -100.0
Africa
Nigeria 595.0 412.3 44.3 306.2 94.4
Angola 88.7 62.1 42.8 425.0 -79.1
Cameroon 54.7 31.1 75.6 31.2 75.3
Congo 0.0 30.6 -100.0 30.6 -100.0
Chad 0.0 32.0 -100.0 0.0 --
Egypt 35.4 17.9 97.3 55.4 -36.1
Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 32.7 -100.0
Algeria 22.2 31.4 -29.0 29.9 -25.7
TOTAL 796.1 617.4 28.9 911.0 -12.6
----------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 4185.8 4201.3 -0.4 4471.5 -6.4
----------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been
rounded off after converting them into barrels using a
conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the
number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been
revised.
