NEW DELHI, March 13 India's oil imports in February fell 10.1 percent from a year ago as some state refiners shut units for maintenance during the month, according to ship tracking data and a report compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts. Shipments from the Middle East declined 6.5 percent in February, despite a trebling of oil imports from Iran, the data showed. In February India imported 647,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil, compared to about 216,000 bpd a year ago. The following table shows India's crude imports by country, according to ship tracking data. The imports also include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Coun Feb Jan %chg Feb %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg try 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 90.5 183.3 -50.7 34.7 160.6 139.3 50.4 176.2 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 35.3 -100.0 Ecuador 78.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 37.2 0.0 -- Mexico 116.1 198.1 -41.4 73.5 58.0 159.2 125.4 26.9 Venezuela 372.9 334.7 11.4 656.0 -43.2 352.8 523.1 -32.6 TOTAL 657.8 716.1 -8.1 764.2 -13.9 688.4 734.2 -6.2 Asia Brunei 38.7 35.6 8.8 19.3 100.7 37.1 28.8 28.8 Malaysia 114.1 79.1 44.2 113.8 0.3 95.7 84.6 13.1 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 23.5 -100.0 0.0 11.4 -100.0 TOTAL 152.7 114.7 33.2 156.5 -2.4 132.7 124.7 6.4 Middle East Oman 18.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.6 0.0 -- Iran 647.0 554.6 16.7 215.8 199.8 598.4 192.5 210.9 Iraq 627.7 915.7 -31.4 921.0 -31.8 779.0 925.5 -15.8 Qatar 73.9 66.0 12.0 208.5 -64.6 69.7 111.5 -37.5 Kuwait 198.4 121.0 63.9 192.8 2.9 157.7 217.0 -27.3 S. Arabia 658.6 925.7 -28.9 946.0 -30.4 798.9 942.1 -15.2 U.A.E. 373.8 324.2 15.3 312.2 19.8 347.7 290.6 19.7 Dubai 17.8 16.0 10.9 0.0 -- 16.9 8.5 99.2 TOTAL 2615.2 2923.1 -10.5 2796.3 -6.5 2777.0 2688.9 3.3 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 72.7 32.8 121.6 33.5 117.0 51.8 16.2 219.5 Kazakhstan 0.0 31.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 72.7 64.7 12.4 33.5 117.0 68.5 16.2 323.0 Africa Nigeria 527.4 271.5 94.3 491.2 7.4 393.0 544.8 -27.9 Angola 107.3 150.6 -28.7 230.5 -53.4 130.1 157.2 -17.3 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 24.9 -100.0 0.0 40.3 -100.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 32.7 -100.0 0.0 15.8 -100.0 Chad 0.0 32.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.9 0.0 -- Egypt 20.0 35.9 -44.1 0.0 -- 28.4 18.3 55.1 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 22.0 -100.0 0.0 10.6 -100.0 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 67.7 -100.0 0.0 32.7 -100.0 Algeria 0.0 31.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.5 11.5 43.2 TOTAL 654.8 521.4 25.6 868.9 -24.6 584.7 831.3 -29.7 TOTAL ALL 4153.3 4340.1 -4.3 4619.5 -10.1 4251.4 4395.4 -3.3 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also include some crude parcels that arrived in December but discharged in January. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)