NEW DELHI May 23 Indian Oil Corp. will raise gasoline prices by 6.28 rupees per litre from Thursday, a company statement said on Wednesday, an attempt to compensate losses incurred by the state-run company to sell the fuel at subsidised rates.

The price increase will exclude local taxes, it added.

Earlier, a source in a different state-run company had said the gasoline price would be hiked.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)