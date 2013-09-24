* India aims for $5 bln savings from energy conservation
measures-minister
* Indian government fails to cut diesel subsidy to rein in
fuel bill
* Government official sees realistic savings at $12-15
billion out of announced $25bln
(Adds analyst, inflation details)
By Krishna N Das and Malini Menon
NEW DELHI, Sept 24 India's oil minister shied
away from introducing comprehensive energy subsidy cuts on
Tuesday, instead calling on his countrymen to embrace car
pooling, buses and cycling as well as staggered working hours in
a bid to curb fuel consumption.
The struggling Asian economy - the world's fourth-largest
user of energy - is battling a weak rupee that has increased the
price of oil products as economic growth has halved to 4.4
percent from the 8-9 percent seen in the boom years.
Delhi is also seeking to rein in a record current account
deficit that is in part fuelled by energy imports. A falling
rupee also boosts inflation and the wholesale price index
measure of inflation, the benchmark for the country's central
bank, rose to a six-month high of 6.1 percent in August.
M. Veerappa Moily told a news conference on Tuesday he hoped
to save $5 billion from fuel conservation measures even as he
shied away from substantial measures such as raising diesel and
other fuel prices as the electoral cycle hots up with polls due
to be held by May 2014.
"As of now there is no proposal to raise prices," Moily
said, referring to diesel subsidy changes.
India, where energy consumption per person is among the
lowest in the world, has little room to cut fuel use as it tries
to power exports and agriculture.
Diesel accounts for more than 40 percent of fuel demand, or
around 1.4 million barrels per day, the bulk of which is used by
trucks, farmers and industry.
The $5 billion savings is part of a campaign outlined
earlier this month to save up to $25 billion this year, although
the weak Indian currency and rising global oil prices already
mean that rupee price hikes for diesel have failed to match the
dollar price gains for oil.
The government realistically aims to save about $12-15
billion, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters after
Moily's press conference.
INFLATION WORRY
"The biggest concern right now is inflation. Any kind of
fuel hike will trigger an upside on inflation, so what they are
trying to do is appealing to the people to sort of cut down on
consumption," said Praveen Kumar, who leads the South Asia oil
and gas research team at FGE in Singapore.
Moily was widely ridiculed for earlier plans to close petrol
stations at night in a bid to curb demand, a plan that has been
quietly dropped.
Instead Moily said on Tuesday he had requested "staggered
office timings for government offices, which will help in
decongesting road traffic" and issued a plea for Indians to
drive safely, share cars and use public transport.
"We need to do more to conserve fuel or face tougher choices
such as steep price increases or even quantitative
restrictions," he said.
A plea for safer, more fuel conscious driving in a country
whose choked city roads and highways saw 138,258 people die in
accidents in 2012, according to government data, looked set to
fall on deaf ears.
Moily on Tuesday called on public sector workers to use the
bus one day a week and proposed a "free cycle scheme" to get
Indians on their bikes on the country's potholed roads.
A television campaign featuring star batsman Virat Kohli
will seek to educate India's drivers to "avoid frequent
application" of brakes and "avoid riding the clutch."
Despite the energy conservation measures, Kumar at FGE said
he expected Indian diesel consumption growth for the 2013/14
fiscal year to be "somewhere between 3.5 and 4 percent," from a
year earlier.
(Writing by David Chance; editing by Jo Winterbottom and James
Jukwey)