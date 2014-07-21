NEW DELHI, July 21 India targets imports of about 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) or 188.2 million tonnes of oil in the current fiscal year to March 31, 2015, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers in a written reply on Monday, reflecting a marginal decline over the previous year. Imports from Iran declined an annual 16.3 percent to 220,000 barrels per day in 2013/14, with the middle eastern nation slipping to the seventh position among India's oil suppliers, the statement showed. New Delhi could cut its overall imports from Iran to 180,000-185,000 bpd if sanctions are not lifted against Tehran, a senior oil ministry official had said in January. Pradhan said local oil output at about 713,000 bpd would meet only about 16 percent of the estimated 4.5 million bpd crude demand in this fiscal year. The following is a table of India's crude imports from various countries since the fiscal year starting April 1, 2001. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 Country -02 -03 -04 -05 -06 -07 -08 -09 -10 -11 -12 -13 -14 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MIDDLE EAST Iran 169.6 149.1 173.1 193.1 229.4 295.2 391.3 438.1 425.7 371.5 363.6 263.9 220.9 Iraq 76.3 83.7 78.0 167.3 225.4 270.1 287.0 289.0 300.4 344.6 484.3 482.8 494.6 Kuwait 240.1 185.0 218.5 228.0 210.8 228.6 206.9 296.5 236.9 230.8 356.0 379.6 408.7 Neutral Zone* 47.6 52.7 64.9 3.0 45.4 32.8 52.2 4.6 61.3 45.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 Oman 18.1 8.4 4.8 2.7 6.9 0.0 9.8 5.6 108.3 109.0 52.2 13.3 41.6 Qatar 10.6 4.2 14.2 23.8 9.3 34.7 50.5 59.0 108.8 112.6 130.5 138.6 103.4 Saudi Arabia 267.5 377.9 473.0 480.5 507.9 494.5 542.0 521.1 544.8 549.5 652.9 736.8 766.7 UAE 153.3 180.8 169.3 129.1 161.1 175.8 218.1 278.2 233.0 295.3 317.1 290.6 280.7 Yemen 89.8 63.6 39.5 70.4 71.5 91.2 44.1 13.3 58.6 60.4 25.8 12.0 9.8 Syria 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 4.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 LATAM Brazil 8.3 56.3 17.0 5.9 5.8 8.5 0.0 0.0 51.5 55.6 76.0 75.9 68.5 Colombia 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 17.0 24.8 17.8 56.2 126.7 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 5.8 0.0 5.2 0.0 26.3 8.0 6.1 25.7 5.6 Mexico 27.6 45.7 50.2 45.8 28.9 39.1 27.6 43.2 37.9 29.5 45.8 81.5 99.2 Panama 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4 1.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Venezuela 70.6 34.9 16.7 0.0 5.8 46.5 23.5 151.9 146.7 206.5 191.9 440.0 433.4 Argentina 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8 CANADA 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 0.0 0.0 1.0 4.0 ASIA Australia 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.3 1.8 7.3 33.7 13.1 4.6 7.4 Brunei 5.2 0.0 10.8 16.2 9.7 12.7 7.0 17.0 18.2 18.6 22.0 26.5 21.3 China 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Indonesia 12.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Malaysia 36.0 54.5 68.5 68.9 69.6 95.0 85.9 78.5 53.1 44.4 47.0 40.6 44.0 Thailand 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.3 3.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Vietnam 1.6 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Japan 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.0 AFRICA Algeria 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.1 13.0 5.9 5.3 36.8 53.2 41.7 5.2 10.4 Angola 7.9 0.0 47.8 49.0 33.2 52.4 87.1 106.7 180.6 193.8 181.0 175.5 164.3 Cameroon 0.0 2.1 0.0 6.9 3.7 0.0 2.2 2.3 5.5 6.2 9.9 7.0 13.9 Chad 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.9 0.0 0.0 9.8 0.0 Congo 0.0 4.9 0.0 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.0 29.2 17.5 10.6 10.6 0.0 Egypt 80.4 61.6 72.6 42.5 38.8 38.8 37.9 45.3 61.3 37.0 56.8 51.6 52.0 Eq.Guinea 0.0 2.8 8.3 33.3 11.4 8.2 35.5 5.6 25.0 30.1 18.1 34.9 7.0 Kenya 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 5.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Gabon 0.0 9.0 12.8 5.5 8.2 2.8 0.0 8.4 2.7 7.9 2.8 21.7 15.9 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.9 0.0 3.4 0.0 0.0 Libya 21.7 21.6 34.6 29.4 18.2 2.6 41.6 17.9 19.0 22.0 3.4 33.3 5.4 Nigeria 234.5 235.3 222.4 302.9 272.0 262.4 199.2 214.5 269.9 317.6 283.8 242.4 328.5 Sudan 0.0 0.0 16.2 6.6 5.1 3.1 18.9 15.5 22.2 23.9 13.8 1.6 12.9 CIS Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.3 14.2 42.4 31.7 45.5 15.2 21.1 44.2 27.9 Kazakhstan 0.0 5.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 8.0 Russia 0.0 5.7 2.9 3.1 0.0 8.0 7.2 4.6 32.0 14.2 0.0 3.0 5.4 EUROPE Turkey 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 8.2 0.0 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Albania 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.8 5.2 U.K. 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Norway 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 1581 1647 1816 1925 1996 2239 2443 2666 3197 3285 3449 3711 3800 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.33 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days in a financial year. Supplies from the Neutral Zone - whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait - has been added to the respective countries' totals since 2011/12. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)