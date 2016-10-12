NEW DELHI, Oct 12 India's oil imports rose 4.4 percent in September from the previous month to a record high 4.47 million barrels per day (bpd) as the country expanded its refining capacity to meet growing fuel demand in an expanding economy, shipping data showed. Oil imports by the world's third biggest oil consumer surged 17.7 percent from a year ago, according to ship tracking data and a report compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts. India, which last year increased imports of African oil, has boosted imports from the Middle East in January-September, with the region supplying about two-third of the country's imports from about 58 percent last year, the data showed. India's Iran oil imports in the first nine months of 2016 surged about 91 percent to 412,000 bpd, the data showed. Latin America's share of oil imports fell to about 15 percent from 18 percent a year ago while Africa's share fell to 15.8 percent from about 21 percent. The following table shows India's crude imports by country according to tanker arrival information. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Count Sept Aug %change Sept %change Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %change ry 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 131.1 0.0 -- 101.3 29.4 53.4 78.3 -31.8 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 35.7 -100.0 7.7 38.0 -79.7 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 73.0 -100.0 0.0 43.4 -100.0 Mexico 66.6 133.8 -50.2 143.1 -53.4 93.3 114.0 -18.2 Venezuela 553.5 334.9 65.3 348.1 59.0 498.3 447.9 11.2 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.3 -100.0 TOTAL 751.3 468.7 60.3 701.3 7.1 652.6 723.9 -9.8 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.2 -100.0 Brunei 36.7 53.8 -31.7 39.4 -6.8 24.8 28.7 -13.8 Malaysia 99.2 59.9 65.8 38.8 155.7 91.2 62.8 45.1 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.2 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 19.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.4 8.8 -26.7 TOTAL 136.0 133.0 2.3 78.2 73.9 134.6 101.6 32.5 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 38.5 -100.0 0.0 31.0 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.7 3.7 298.1 Iran 552.2 575.9 -4.1 233.2 136.8 411.9 216.2 90.5 Iraq 787.2 817.6 -3.7 752.5 4.6 811.6 636.9 27.4 Qatar 135.2 76.1 77.5 27.6 390.2 115.2 53.8 114.1 Kuwait 199.7 153.8 29.9 196.2 1.8 219.8 263.3 -16.5 S. Arabia 799.5 901.7 -11.3 640.3 24.9 845.5 769.8 9.8 U.A.E. 312.7 382.4 -18.2 291.6 7.2 331.3 308.4 7.4 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.9 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.6 -100.0 TOTAL 2786.4 2907.5 -4.2 2179.9 27.8 2752.1 2286.8 20.3 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 65.0 31.4 107.2 0.0 -- 46.4 14.5 218.8 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.9 -100.0 2.5 10.9 -77.5 Russia 0.0 31.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.9 3.9 182.1 TOTAL 65.0 63.1 3.1 32.9 97.5 59.7 29.3 103.8 Africa Nigeria 371.6 272.5 36.3 497.9 -25.4 387.1 448.0 -13.6 Angola 127.3 278.3 -54.3 65.4 94.6 138.6 189.4 -26.9 Ivory coast 33.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 3.9 -5.0 Cameroon 32.2 0.0 -- 31.0 4.0 25.0 32.4 -22.8 Congo 17.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.4 13.4 -44.8 Chad 33.1 32.1 3.3 34.2 -3.1 10.9 25.7 -57.5 Egypt 36.9 35.7 3.3 94.4 -60.9 36.6 62.7 -41.6 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 20.2 -100.0 2.5 3.4 -27.0 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.3 4.8 -51.2 Eq. Guinea 34.1 31.2 9.1 32.2 5.7 42.2 33.0 27.7 Algeria 46.3 62.0 -25.3 31.2 48.4 18.1 6.8 164.9 TOTAL 733.1 711.9 3.0 806.5 -9.1 674.4 823.6 -18.1 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.2 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 4471.7 4284.1 4.4 3798.9 17.7 4265.7 3966.3 7.5 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Richard Pullin)