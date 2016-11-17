NEW DELHI, Nov 17 India's oil imports declined 6.7 percent in October to about 4.32 million barrels per day (bpd) compared with record orders last month, shipping data showed on Thursday. On a year-on-year basis, oil imports by the world's third biggest fuel consumer rose 9.7 percent, according to ship tracking data and a report compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts. Iran emerged as the top oil supplier to India, replacing Saudi Arabia, the data showed. Overall, India boosted imports from the Middle East in January-October, with the region supplying about two-third of its imports, up from around 57 percent last year. Latin America's share of oil imports fell to about 15.6 percent from 18.6 percent a year ago, while Africa's share fell to 15.6 percent, down from about 20.4 percent last year. The following table shows India's crude imports by country, according to tanker arrival information. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. REGION/COUNTRY Oct Sep %chg Oct %chg Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %chg 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 y/y 2016 2015 y/y Latam Brazil 23.1 131.1 -82.4 65.7 -64.9 50.3 77.0 -34.7 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 70.2 -100.0 6.9 41.3 -83.2 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 39.0 -100.0 Mexico 309.3 66.6 364.2 173.6 78.2 115.2 120.1 -4.0 Venezuela 492.1 553.5 -11.1 536.4 -8.2 497.6 456.9 8.9 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.1 -100.0 LATAM TOTAL 824.6 751.3 9.8 845.9 -2.5 670.1 736.3 -9.0 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.1 -100.0 Brunei 17.7 36.7 -51.7 18.2 -2.5 24.1 27.7 -13.1 Malaysia 18.6 99.2 -81.2 123.3 -84.9 83.8 69.0 21.4 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.0 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 45.6 -100.0 5.8 12.5 -53.9 ASIA TOTAL 36.4 136.0 -73.2 187.2 -80.6 124.6 110.3 13.0 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 27.8 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 20.5 -100.0 13.2 5.4 144.4 Iran 789.1 615.1 28.3 181.2 335.5 456.4 212.6 114.6 Iraq 539.1 787.2 -31.5 588.2 -8.3 783.9 632.0 24.0 Qatar 31.1 170.3 -81.8 102.9 -69.8 110.1 58.8 87.2 Kuwait 209.3 199.7 4.8 243.9 -14.2 218.7 261.3 -16.3 S. Arabia 696.9 799.5 -12.8 845.9 -17.6 830.4 777.6 6.8 U.A.E. 445.0 326.5 36.3 217.5 104.6 344.2 299.2 15.1 Dubai 16.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.3 -100.0 MIDEAST TOTAL 2726.6 2898.3 -5.9 2200.1 23.9 2760.5 2277.9 21.2 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 61.3 65.0 -5.6 0.0 -- 47.9 13.1 266.7 Kazakhstan 64.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.7 9.8 -10.7 Russia 32.9 0.0 -- 31.5 4.7 13.1 6.7 96.8 C.I.S. TOTAL 158.6 65.0 144.0 31.5 404.0 69.8 29.5 136.3 Africa Nigeria 275.1 371.6 -26.0 362.8 -24.2 375.7 439.3 -14.5 Angola 168.2 160.8 4.6 218.2 -22.9 144.9 192.4 -24.7 Ivory coast 0.0 33.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.3 3.5 -5.0 Cameroon 59.5 32.2 84.7 30.0 98.4 28.5 32.2 -11.3 Congo 0.0 17.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.7 12.1 -44.8 Chad 0.0 33.1 -100.0 32.1 -100.0 9.8 26.3 -62.8 Egypt 17.9 55.5 -67.7 36.6 -51.1 36.5 60.0 -39.2 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.2 3.1 -26.9 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 4.3 -51.2 Eq Guinea 0.0 34.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 37.9 29.7 27.8 Algeria 58.6 46.3 26.7 0.0 -- 22.2 6.1 262.2 AFRICA TOTAL 579.3 785.1 -26.2 679.6 -14.8 669.8 808.9 -17.2 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.1 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 4325.4 4635.6 -6.7 3944.2 9.7 4287.9 3964.1 8.2 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)