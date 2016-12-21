NEW DELHI, Dec 21 India's oil imports declined 1.3 percent in November to about 4.25 million barrels per day (bpd) compared with the previous month, shipping data showed on Wednesday. On a year-on-year basis, oil imports by the world's third-biggest fuel consumer rose 2.7 percent, according to ship tracking data and a report compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts. Saudi Arabia re-emerged as the top oil supplier to India during the month replacing Iran, which slipped to No. 3 position. Iraq was the second biggest oil supplier to India, the data showed. Overall, India boosted imports from the Middle East in January-November, with the region supplying about two-thirds of its imports, up from around 58 percent last year. Latin America's share of oil imports fell to about 15.5 percent from 18.7 percent a year ago, while Africa's share fell to 15.3 percent, down from about 20.2 percent last year. The following table shows India's crude imports by country, according to tanker arrival information. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. REGION/COUNT Nov Oct % Nov %change Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %change RY 2016 2016 change 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr mth/mth Latam Brazil 99.7 23.1 331.8 133.4 -25.3 54.7 82.1 -33.3 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.3 37.6 -83.2 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 35.5 -100.0 Mexico 142.6 309.3 -53.9 177.1 -19.5 117.7 125.2 -6.0 Venezuela 353.6 492.1 -28.2 497.4 -28.9 484.7 460.5 5.3 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 34.8 -100.0 0.0 5.0 -100.0 TOTAL 595.9 824.6 -27.7 842.8 -29.3 663.5 745.9 -11.1 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.0 -100.0 Brunei 43.6 17.7 145.6 18.9 130.9 25.8 26.9 -4.0 Malaysia 145.1 18.6 678.5 19.6 641.4 89.3 64.6 38.3 Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.0 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 11.4 -53.9 TOTAL 188.7 36.4 418.6 38.4 390.8 130.3 103.8 25.5 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 25.3 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 31.3 -100.0 12.0 7.7 55.6 Iran 620.0 765.5 -19.0 138.1 349.0 468.9 205.9 127.7 Iraq 736.8 539.1 36.7 619.5 18.9 779.7 630.8 23.6 Qatar 132.4 31.1 326.3 126.1 5.0 112.1 64.8 72.8 Kuwait 193.0 209.3 -7.8 258.5 -25.3 216.4 261.1 -17.1 S. Arabia 873.2 696.9 25.3 894.8 -2.4 834.2 788.1 5.9 U.A.E. 351.2 445.0 -21.1 388.0 -9.5 344.9 307.1 12.3 Dubai 0.0 16.2 -100.0 16.9 -100.0 3.0 1.5 98.4 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.0 -100.0 TOTAL 2906.6 2703.0 7.5 2473.3 17.5 2771.4 2295.5 20.7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 34.1 61.3 -44.4 34.1 0.1 46.6 14.9 212.1 Kazakhstan 0.0 64.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.0 8.9 -10.6 Russia 0.0 32.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 12.0 6.1 96.8 TOTAL 34.1 158.6 -78.5 34.1 0.1 66.6 29.9 122.4 Africa Nigeria 350.9 275.1 27.5 425.0 -17.4 373.5 438.0 -14.7 Angola 100.5 168.2 -40.2 93.7 7.3 140.9 183.5 -23.2 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.0 3.2 -4.9 Cameroon 0.0 59.5 -100.0 56.9 -100.0 26.0 34.4 -24.5 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.1 11.0 -44.7 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 32.9 -100.0 8.9 26.9 -66.9 Egypt 37.6 17.9 110.3 77.1 - 51.2 36.6 61.6 -40.5 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.0 2.8 -26.9 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.9 3.9 -51.2 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 30.9 -100.0 34.5 29.8 15.9 Algeria 32.8 58.6 -44.0 31.9 2.7 23.2 8.4 174.0 TOTAL 521.9 579.3 -9.9 748.5 -30.3 656.6 803.5 -18.3 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.0 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 4247.2 4301.9 -1.3 4137.0 2.7 4282.1 3979.6 7.6 Note: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)