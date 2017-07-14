FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's June oil imports rose 3.7 percent from May - trade
#Asia
July 14, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India's June oil imports rose 3.7 percent from May - trade

6 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - India's oil imports rose 3.7 percent in June compared to the
previous month, according to ship tracking data obtained from industry sources and data compiled
by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts.
    India's oil imports in June surged 14.7 percent from a year ago to 4.38 million barrels per
day as the country increased its refining capacity.
    During June, the share of India's oil imports from the Middle East declined to a 19-month
low while that of Latin America, Africa and Central Asian countries rose.     ]
     The table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival and Thomson Reuters
data. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd.  
    
 Region/Coun  June      May      %chg     June     %chg    Jan-June  Jan-June  %Chg
 try          2017      2017     mth/mth  2016     yr/yr       2017      2016  yr/yr
 Latam                                                                          
 Brazil          169.0    133.0     27.0    127.6    32.4     107.3      58.8    82.5
 Colombia          0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --       0.0      11.6  -100.0
 Ecuador           0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --      16.4       0.0      --
 Mexico           72.1     69.7      3.4    103.6   -30.4     133.7      82.3    62.4
 Venezuela       488.9    407.5     20.0    414.7    17.9     416.5     484.7   -14.1
 TOTAL           729.9    610.3     19.6    645.9    13.0     673.9     637.5     5.7
                                                                                  
 Asia                                                                             
 Brunei           18.4     53.5    -65.6      0.0      --      36.6      22.1    65.9
 Malaysia         81.2     36.1    125.0     98.4   -17.5      71.4      90.6   -21.2
 Indonesia         0.0      0.0      --      21.7  -100.0       0.0      14.8  -100.0
 Australia         0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --       0.0       6.4  -100.0
 TOTAL            99.6     89.6     11.2    120.1   -17.0     108.0     133.9   -19.4
                                                                                  
 Meast                                                                            
 Oman             16.8      0.0      --       0.0      --       5.6      22.1   -74.8
 Iran            495.9    487.6      1.7    381.5    30.0     539.5     341.9    57.8
 Iraq            725.8    973.9    -25.5    601.2    20.7     847.2     844.4     0.3
 Qatar            93.2     96.0     -2.9     83.5    11.6      74.7      99.0   -24.6
 Kuwait          148.1    217.4    -31.9    235.9   -37.2     189.1     248.0   -23.7
 S. Arabia       662.6    753.7    -12.1    650.7     1.8     759.1     828.5    -8.4
 U.A.E.          416.7    240.7     73.1    345.7    20.5     312.5     337.1    -7.3
 Dubai             0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --       8.2       2.8   195.4
 TOTAL          2559.1   2769.4     -7.6   2298.7    11.3    2735.9    2724.3     0.4
                                                                                  
 C.I.S.                                                                           
 Azerbaijan       33.0     32.9      0.4    162.4   -79.7      28.0      53.7   -47.9
 Kazakhstan       65.8     31.7    107.5      0.0      --      38.4       3.7   938.9
 Russia          102.1    122.0    -16.3      0.0      --      58.7       5.6   940.6
 TOTAL           200.9    186.6      7.7    162.4    23.7     125.1      63.1    98.3
                                                                                  
 Africa                                                                           
 Nigeria         345.5    364.1     -5.1    223.7    54.4     399.4     430.0    -7.1
 Angola          258.7     63.7    306.1    188.5    37.2     128.6     117.4     9.5
 Cameroon          0.0      0.0      --      21.7  -100.0       0.0      27.2  -100.0
 Congo            19.2      0.0      --       0.0      --       3.2       5.2   -39.0
 Chad              0.0      0.0       --      0.0      --      11.0       0.0      --
 Egypt            55.7     35.8     55.6     74.3   -25.0      39.9      33.7    18.4
 Gabon             0.0      0.0      --      22.7  -100.0       0.0       3.7  -100.0
 Sudan            43.1     19.3    122.7      0.0      --      23.7       3.5   576.1
 Eq Guinea         0.0      0.0      --      56.5  -100.0       5.7      43.6   -86.9
 Algeria          31.1     81.3    -61.8      0.0      --      43.2       9.0   378.6
 TOTAL           753.3    564.2     33.5    587.5    28.2     654.7     673.5    -2.8
                                                                                  
 CANADA           34.3      0.0      --       0.0      --      11.4       0.0      --
 TOTAL ALL      4377.1   4220.0      3.7   3814.6    14.7    4308.8    4232.2     1.8
 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of
days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised.
    The data includes some oil tankers that arrived in May but discharged in June It may also
include some parcels that arrived in June and discharged in July.
    

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

