NEW DELHI, March 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday India should try to cut oil imports by 10 percent in 2022 from 77 percent now.

He was addressing an energy summit in the capital city of New Delhi.

India imports about 80 percent of its daily crude oil requirements, making it a major contributor to the country's import bill. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)