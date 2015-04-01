SINGAPORE Indian Oil Corp is seeking up to 48,000 tonnes of oil products for delivery over April to May, to plug short-term supply gaps as its Koyali refinery in India's western Gujarat state undergoes maintenance, traders said.

The state-owned company is seeking 14,000 to 16,000 tonnes of 91.5 octane gasoline for delivery into Vizag and Paradeep over April 30 to May 2. It is also seeking 15,000 tonnes of 92-octane gasoline for delivery into Mundra over April 28 to 30.

In separate tenders, IOC is seeking 5,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery into Goa and Vasco over May 3 to 5 and 12,000 tonnes of kerosene oil for delivery into Mundra over April 28 to 30.

The tenders close on April 7 and are valid until April 8.

IOC shut four crude distillation units with a total capacity of 220,000 barrels-per-day and several secondary units at the Koyali refinery from March to April.

The company is expected to secure its diesel needs from Indian private refiners such as Reliance Industries and Essar Oil with whom it has term purchase contracts.

