NEW DELHI, March 16 India's annual oil imports in February plunged by about a
fifth as refiners curbed shipments ahead of planned maintenance at some plants, according to
tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters
terminal.
Last month India imported 3.42 million barrels per day (bpd) oil, a decline of about 24
percent from January, the data showed. Last year in February India had shipped in about 4.25
million bpd oil.
Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex in western
Gujarat state, bought an annual about 17.5 percent less oil in February ahead of a planned
four-week maintenance shutdown of half of its 660,000 bpd refinery from March 15.
Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner, is undertaking maintenance
turnaround at its 274,000 bpd Koyali refinery in Gujarat in March-April.
India, Iran's top client after China, had drastically cut its oil shipments from Tehran in
February with imports during the month plunging to their lowest level since July
2013.
In the first two months of this year India's oil shipments from Iran declined nearly 44
percent with the Gulf nation's share in the overall imports shrinking to 4.8 percent from 8.7
percent a year ago.
Share of African oil in India's imports in January-February rose of 19.4 percent from 14.9
percent a year ago, while that of Middle East declined to 58.1 percent from 61.4 percent. Latin
American oil contributed 19.3 percent of India's overall imports, marginally lower than a year
ago, the data showed.
In February Saudi Arabia was the top oil supplier to India, followed by U.A.E, Iraq, Nigeria
and Venezuela, the data showed.
The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge
information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
REGION/ Feb Jan %chg Feb %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg
COUNTRY 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Latam
Brazil 28.5 89.1 -68.0 128.6 -77.8 60.3 137.0 -56.0
Colombia 89.7 103.7 -13.6 210.2 -57.3 97.1 162.3 -40.2
Ecuador 0.0 36.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.9 18.4 2.7
Mexico 76.5 167.2 -54.3 69.6 9.8 124.2 107.0 16.0
Venezuela 375.0 547.6 -31.5 369.7 1.4 465.7 348.0 33.8
Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 --
Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 --
TOTAL 569.6 943.6 -39.6 778.1 -26.8 766.1 772.8 -0.9
Asia
Brunei 59.2 15.2 289.8 16.9 251.3 36.1 17.6 105.6
Malaysia 20.8 91.1 -77.1 57.5 -63.8 57.7 47.3 22.0
TOTAL 80.1 106.3 -24.7 74.4 7.6 93.8 64.9 44.7
Middle East
Neutral zone 46.8 43.2 8.3 150.4 -68.9 44.9 136.7 -67.1
Oman 36.0 0.0 -- 9.4 283.8 17.1 4.5 283.8
Iran 102.2 273.5 -62.6 266.0 -61.6 192.2 342.7 -43.9
Iraq 400.1 612.0 -34.6 500.6 -20.1 511.4 433.3 18.0
Qatar 15.3 111.6 -86.3 215.1 -92.9 65.9 140.6 -53.1
Kuwait 350.1 315.8 10.8 380.9 -8.1 332.1 351.5 -5.5
S. Arabia 696.3 728.6 -4.4 866.3 -19.6 713.2 764.7 -6.7
U.A.E. 477.2 361.0 32.2 303.1 57.4 416.2 250.4 66.2
Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.6 -100.0
Yemen 0.0 32.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.8 0.0 --
TOTAL 2123.9 2477.8 -14.3 2691.7 -21.1 2309.9 2428.0 -4.9
Europe
Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 21.8 -100.0 0.0 10.4 -100.0
TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 21.8 -100.0 0.0 10.4 -100.0
C.I.S.
Azerbaijan 34.4 32.7 5.2 35.8 -3.9 33.5 34.3 -2.2
Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 35.3 -100.0 0.0 33.5 -100.0
TOTAL 34.4 32.7 5.2 71.1 -51.6 33.5 67.8 -50.5
Africa
Nigeria 386.0 306.2 26.1 399.1 -3.3 344.0 382.8 -10.1
Angola 97.5 425.0 -77.1 102.5 -4.9 269.6 130.3 107.0
Cameroon 34.5 31.2 10.5 25.2 36.6 32.7 12.0 173.5
Congo 0.0 30.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.1 0.0 --
Egypt 61.9 55.4 11.8 19.7 214.8 58.5 28.0 108.6
Gabon 11.5 0.0 -- 11.0 4.5 5.5 5.2 4.5
Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.8 -100.0
Eq Guinea 21.5 32.7 -34.2 23.6 -8.9 27.4 11.2 144.4
Algeria 0.0 29.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 15.7 0.0 --
Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.4 -100.0
TOTAL 612.9 911.0 -32.7 581.2 5.5 769.5 587.7 30.9
CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 35.7 -100.0 0.0 24.4 -100.0
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 3421.0 4471.5 -23.5 4254.1 -19.6 3972.9 3956.0 0.4
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of
days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)