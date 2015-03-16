NEW DELHI, March 16 India's annual oil imports in February plunged by about a fifth as refiners curbed shipments ahead of planned maintenance at some plants, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Last month India imported 3.42 million barrels per day (bpd) oil, a decline of about 24 percent from January, the data showed. Last year in February India had shipped in about 4.25 million bpd oil. Reliance Industries Ltd, owner of the world's biggest refining complex in western Gujarat state, bought an annual about 17.5 percent less oil in February ahead of a planned four-week maintenance shutdown of half of its 660,000 bpd refinery from March 15. Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner, is undertaking maintenance turnaround at its 274,000 bpd Koyali refinery in Gujarat in March-April. India, Iran's top client after China, had drastically cut its oil shipments from Tehran in February with imports during the month plunging to their lowest level since July 2013. In the first two months of this year India's oil shipments from Iran declined nearly 44 percent with the Gulf nation's share in the overall imports shrinking to 4.8 percent from 8.7 percent a year ago. Share of African oil in India's imports in January-February rose of 19.4 percent from 14.9 percent a year ago, while that of Middle East declined to 58.1 percent from 61.4 percent. Latin American oil contributed 19.3 percent of India's overall imports, marginally lower than a year ago, the data showed. In February Saudi Arabia was the top oil supplier to India, followed by U.A.E, Iraq, Nigeria and Venezuela, the data showed. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ Feb Jan %chg Feb %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg COUNTRY 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 28.5 89.1 -68.0 128.6 -77.8 60.3 137.0 -56.0 Colombia 89.7 103.7 -13.6 210.2 -57.3 97.1 162.3 -40.2 Ecuador 0.0 36.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.9 18.4 2.7 Mexico 76.5 167.2 -54.3 69.6 9.8 124.2 107.0 16.0 Venezuela 375.0 547.6 -31.5 369.7 1.4 465.7 348.0 33.8 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 569.6 943.6 -39.6 778.1 -26.8 766.1 772.8 -0.9 Asia Brunei 59.2 15.2 289.8 16.9 251.3 36.1 17.6 105.6 Malaysia 20.8 91.1 -77.1 57.5 -63.8 57.7 47.3 22.0 TOTAL 80.1 106.3 -24.7 74.4 7.6 93.8 64.9 44.7 Middle East Neutral zone 46.8 43.2 8.3 150.4 -68.9 44.9 136.7 -67.1 Oman 36.0 0.0 -- 9.4 283.8 17.1 4.5 283.8 Iran 102.2 273.5 -62.6 266.0 -61.6 192.2 342.7 -43.9 Iraq 400.1 612.0 -34.6 500.6 -20.1 511.4 433.3 18.0 Qatar 15.3 111.6 -86.3 215.1 -92.9 65.9 140.6 -53.1 Kuwait 350.1 315.8 10.8 380.9 -8.1 332.1 351.5 -5.5 S. Arabia 696.3 728.6 -4.4 866.3 -19.6 713.2 764.7 -6.7 U.A.E. 477.2 361.0 32.2 303.1 57.4 416.2 250.4 66.2 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.6 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 32.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 2123.9 2477.8 -14.3 2691.7 -21.1 2309.9 2428.0 -4.9 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 21.8 -100.0 0.0 10.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 21.8 -100.0 0.0 10.4 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 34.4 32.7 5.2 35.8 -3.9 33.5 34.3 -2.2 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 35.3 -100.0 0.0 33.5 -100.0 TOTAL 34.4 32.7 5.2 71.1 -51.6 33.5 67.8 -50.5 Africa Nigeria 386.0 306.2 26.1 399.1 -3.3 344.0 382.8 -10.1 Angola 97.5 425.0 -77.1 102.5 -4.9 269.6 130.3 107.0 Cameroon 34.5 31.2 10.5 25.2 36.6 32.7 12.0 173.5 Congo 0.0 30.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.1 0.0 -- Egypt 61.9 55.4 11.8 19.7 214.8 58.5 28.0 108.6 Gabon 11.5 0.0 -- 11.0 4.5 5.5 5.2 4.5 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.8 -100.0 Eq Guinea 21.5 32.7 -34.2 23.6 -8.9 27.4 11.2 144.4 Algeria 0.0 29.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 15.7 0.0 -- Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.4 -100.0 TOTAL 612.9 911.0 -32.7 581.2 5.5 769.5 587.7 30.9 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 35.7 -100.0 0.0 24.4 -100.0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3421.0 4471.5 -23.5 4254.1 -19.6 3972.9 3956.0 0.4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)