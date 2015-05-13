May 13 India's oil imports in April declined 11.5 percent from a year earlier as some refiners shut units for planned maintenance, tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics showed. India, Iran's biggest oil client after China, lifted an annual 17.5 percent more oil from the OPEC member in April, after skipping purchases in March, the data showed. New Delhi shipped in 3.67 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, a decline of about 11.3 percent from the previous month, the data showed. India, the world's fourth biggest oil consumer, imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, with most of that coming from the Middle East. However, a boom in U.S. shale oil freed some of the supplies from Latin America and Africa for Asia, reducing the share of middle eastern oil in India's overall purchases this year. The weightage of African and Latin American crude in India's total oil imports rose from a year ago. Saudi Arabia continued to be the top supplier to India in April followed by Iraq. Iran was the fourth biggest oil supplier to India in April, up from No. 8 a year ago, while Venezuela replaced Kuwait to capture the third slot. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ April March %chg April %chg Jan-April Jan-April %chg COUNTRY 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 186.3 25.5 630.7 58.4 218.8 82.8 87.9 -5.8 Colombia 0.0 10.2 -100.0 216.2 -100.0 50.3 175.6 -71.3 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.3 9.1 2.7 Mexico 71.8 193.4 -62.9 60.3 19.0 129.0 83.9 53.7 Venezuela 423.9 537.9 -21.2 409.0 3.6 473.9 375.9 26.1 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.2 -100.0 TOTAL 681.9 767.0 -11.1 744.0 -8.3 745.3 741.6 0.5 Asia Brunei 53.2 0.0 -- 19.0 180.5 31.1 21.9 41.8 Malaysia 42.2 131.6 -67.9 249.8 -83.1 72.9 97.7 -25.3 TOTAL 95.4 131.6 -27.5 268.8 -64.5 104.0 119.6 -13.1 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 102.4 -100.0 81.5 -100.0 48.5 116.6 -58.4 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 25.1 -100.0 8.4 8.5 -0.7 Iran 264.1 0.0 -- 224.8 17.5 160.5 324.7 -50.6 Iraq 538.2 647.8 -16.9 696.2 -22.7 553.3 490.3 12.9 Qatar 51.4 73.0 -29.6 125.0 -58.9 64.1 129.0 -50.3 Kuwait 248.7 428.5 -41.9 419.0 -40.6 336.1 351.3 -4.3 S. Arabia 911.6 841.4 8.3 729.9 24.9 795.9 760.7 4.6 U.A.E. 245.2 279.2 -12.2 317.7 -22.8 338.0 264.7 27.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.8 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 2259.2 2372.2 -4.8 2619.1 -13.7 2313.3 2447.5 -5.5 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.1 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.1 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 33.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 25.0 25.1 -0.7 Kazakhstan 32.7 0.0 -- 33.0 -0.8 8.2 24.7 -66.9 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 66.5 0.0 -- 33.0 101.8 33.1 49.9 -33.6 Africa Nigeria 248.8 503.4 -50.6 278.4 -10.6 361.4 344.1 5.0 Angola 131.6 153.4 -14.2 70.5 86.8 205.1 155.0 32.3 Cameroon 56.4 53.3 5.7 0.0 -- 44.0 5.9 647.1 Congo 30.3 29.3 3.3 0.0 -- 23.0 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 32.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.3 0.0 -- Egypt 94.7 35.6 166.4 55.2 71.8 61.6 32.2 91.6 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 2.6 4.5 Sudan 0.0 21.5 -100.0 21.2 -100.0 5.6 15.9 -65.1 Eq. Guinea 9.6 41.1 -76.6 61.8 -84.4 26.5 21.0 26.4 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.7 4.1 88.4 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.6 -100.0 TOTAL 571.3 869.8 -34.3 487.0 17.3 745.9 584.3 27.7 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.7 -100.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3674.5 4140.6 -11.3 4151.8 -11.5 3941.6 3964.7 -0.6 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)