June 24 India's oil imports in May rose 10.8 percent from a year earlier as many refiners returned from planned maintenance, tanker arrival data obtained from sources and compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics showed. India, Iran's biggest oil client after China, lifted an annual 66 percent more oil from the OPEC member in May, the data showed. New Delhi shipped in 4.34 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, an increase of about 18.1 percent from the previous month, the data showed. India, the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, with most of that coming from the Middle East. However, a boom in U.S. shale oil freed some of the supplies from Latin America and Africa for Asia, reducing the share of middle eastern oil in India's overall purchases this year. The weightage of African and Latin American crude in India's total oil imports rose from a year ago. Nigeria replace Saudi Arabia as the top supplier to India in May, up from No. 3 a year ago, with the Kingdom slipping to second position followed by Iraq. Venezuela retained the fourth slot while Iran slipped to fifth position from seventh a year ago. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ May April %chg May %chg Jan-May Jan-May %chg COUNTRY 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 33.0 186.3 -82.3 111.9 -70.5 72.6 92.8 -21.8 Colombia 71.3 0.0 -- 10.2 597.2 54.6 141.7 -61.4 Ecuador 70.9 0.0 -- 114.3 -38.0 22.0 30.7 -28.4 Mexico 132.0 71.8 84.0 62.8 110.4 129.6 79.6 62.9 Venezuela 409.0 423.9 -3.5 338.0 21.0 460.6 368.1 25.1 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.3 -100.0 TOTAL 716.3 681.9 5.0 637.2 12.4 739.3 720.2 2.7 Asia Brunei 38.1 53.2 -28.5 14.6 160.9 32.5 20.4 59.3 Malaysia 56.7 42.2 34.5 53.4 6.3 69.6 88.6 -21.4 TOTAL 94.8 95.4 -0.6 68.0 39.5 102.1 109.0 -6.3 Middle East Neutral Zone 10.6 0.0 -- 137.4 -92.3 40.7 120.8 -66.3 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 42.2 -100.0 6.7 15.4 -56.6 Iran 368.0 264.1 39.4 221.6 66.1 203.1 303.6 -33.1 Iraq 659.5 538.2 22.5 529.9 24.5 575.1 498.4 15.4 Qatar 67.4 51.4 31.3 179.4 -62.4 64.8 139.4 -53.5 Kuwait 293.9 248.7 18.2 273.2 7.6 327.5 335.3 -2.3 S. Arabia 732.4 911.6 -19.7 746.4 -1.9 782.9 757.8 3.3 U.A.E. 217.8 245.2 -11.2 250.6 -13.1 313.4 261.8 19.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.4 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 2349.6 2259.2 4.0 2380.7 -1.3 2320.8 2433.8 -4.6 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.0 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.0 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 33.8 -100.0 95.4 -100.0 19.8 39.6 -49.9 Kazakhstan 0.0 32.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.5 19.6 -66.9 Russia 34.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 34.1 66.5 -48.8 95.4 -64.3 33.3 59.2 -43.7 Africa Nigeria 745.2 248.8 199.6 366.0 103.6 440.2 348.6 26.3 Angola 225.6 131.6 71.4 162.4 38.9 209.3 156.5 33.7 Cameroon 0.0 56.4 -100.0 54.6 -100.0 34.9 15.9 119.8 Congo 29.2 30.3 -3.4 30.4 -3.7 24.3 6.2 289.8 Chad 32.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.2 0.0 -- Egypt 36.8 94.7 -61.2 17.8 107.3 56.5 29.2 93.6 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 47.7 -100.0 2.1 11.8 -81.9 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 55.9 -100.0 4.4 24.1 -81.7 Eq. Guinea 65.3 9.6 580.0 0.0 -- 34.5 16.6 106.9 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.1 3.3 88.4 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.9 -100.0 TOTAL 1134.3 571.3 98.5 734.8 54.4 825.6 615.2 34.2 Canada 10.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.2 13.3 -83.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4339.6 3674.5 18.1 3916.1 10.8 4023.3 3954.7 1.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Ed Davies)