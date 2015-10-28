(Refiles to add TABLE tag) Oct 28 India's crude imports fell 7.4 percent in September from the preceding month as Essar Oil shut its refinery with a capacity to process 400,000 barrels per day for maintenance during part of period, tanker arrival data from sources and compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics showed. India's oil imports from Saudi Arabia in September hit their lowest in a year as the Gulf nation ceded its top seller status to cheaper supplies from Iraq, the data showed. India imported 640,300 barrels per day of oil from Saudi Arabia last month, about 30 percent lower than in August, though still up 11.4 percent from a year ago. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ Sept Aug %chg Sept %chg Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %chg COUNTRY 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 101.3 88.6 14.4 65.3 55.1 78.3 83.8 -6.5 Colombia 35.7 0.0 -- 145.2 -75.4 38.0 112.2 -66.1 Ecuador 73.0 67.8 7.8 0.0 -- 43.4 41.9 3.6 Mexico 143.1 113.4 26.1 129.6 10.4 114.0 82.2 38.7 Venezuela 348.1 417.5 -16.6 417.3 -16.6 447.9 426.8 4.9 Argentina 0.0 20.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 2.3 4.1 -42.6 TOTAL 701.3 707.8 -0.9 757.4 -7.4 723.9 750.9 -3.6 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.2 0.0 -- Brunei 39.4 0.0 -- 34.4 14.6 28.7 25.9 11.1 Malaysia 38.8 58.6 -33.8 0.0 -- 62.8 72.7 -13.6 Australia 0.0 57.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 78.2 116.5 -32.9 34.4 127.5 101.6 98.6 3.0 Middle East Neutral Zone 38.5 36.9 4.3 33.0 16.9 31.0 82.6 -62.5 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 9.1 -100.0 3.7 17.9 -79.4 Iran 233.2 198.8 17.3 241.4 -3.4 216.2 267.8 -19.3 Iraq 752.5 594.6 26.6 471.1 59.7 636.9 471.8 35.0 Qatar 27.6 28.0 -1.4 80.0 -65.5 53.8 108.8 -50.5 Kuwait 196.2 165.2 18.8 307.9 -36.3 263.3 326.7 -19.4 S. Arabia 640.3 915.5 -30.1 567.8 12.8 769.8 691.6 11.3 U.A.E. 291.6 318.8 -8.5 288.6 1.1 308.4 290.5 6.2 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.8 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 2179.9 2258.0 -3.5 1998.9 9.1 2286.8 2258.4 1.3 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.5 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.5 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.5 25.6 -43.2 Kazakhstan 32.9 0.0 -- 32.5 1.3 10.9 25.2 -56.8 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.9 0.0 -- TOTAL 32.9 0.0 -- 32.5 1.3 29.3 50.8 -42.3 Africa Nigeria 497.9 568.4 -12.4 527.2 -5.5 448.0 360.6 24.2 Angola 65.4 188.6 -65.3 231.4 -71.7 189.4 152.4 24.3 Ivory coast 0.0 34.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.9 0.0 -- Camroon 31.0 29.7 4.2 0.0 -- 32.4 18.7 73.3 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 30.3 -100.0 13.4 9.1 47.5 Chad 34.2 64.2 -46.7 0.0 -- 25.7 3.7 587.5 Egypt 94.4 55.5 70.0 55.1 71.2 62.7 36.3 72.7 Gabon 20.2 0.0 -- 32.5 -37.8 3.4 18.2 -81.3 Sudan 0.0 20.5 -100.0 20.4 -100.0 4.8 22.7 -79.0 Eq Guinea 32.2 60.9 -47.1 21.9 47.5 33.0 18.5 78.3 Algeria 31.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.8 1.8 278.2 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.6 -100.0 TOTAL 806.5 1022.1 -21.1 918.8 -12.2 823.6 643.6 28.0 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 20.1 -100.0 1.2 9.6 -87.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3798.9 4104.5 -7.4 3762.1 1.0 3966.3 3816.4 3.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Editing by Sunil Nair and Ed Davies)