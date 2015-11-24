Nov 24 Saudi Arabia regained its top oil supplier status to India in October, ship tracking data obtained from sources and compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts showed, with the kingdom supplying over a fifth of overall imports by the South Asian nation. India, the world's fourth biggest oil consumer, shipped in about 4 percent more oil last month compared with September at 3.94 million barrels per day, the data showed. The October imports were about 9 percent higher than a year ago, with India sharply raising imports from Asia. India's oil imports from Iran fell 41.5 percent in October from a year ago to the lowest in seven months, the data also showed. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ Oct Sept %chg Oct %chg Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %chg COUNTRY 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 65.7 101.3 -35.2 90.7 -27.5 77.0 84.5 -8.8 Colombia 70.2 35.7 96.8 110.6 -36.5 41.3 112.0 -63.1 Ecuador 0.0 73.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 38.9 37.6 3.6 Mexico 173.6 143.1 21.3 56.8 205.5 120.1 79.6 50.9 Venezuela 536.4 348.1 54.1 458.3 17.0 456.9 430.0 6.3 Argentina 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 3.6 -42.6 TOTAL 845.9 701.3 20.6 716.4 18.1 736.3 747.3 -1.5 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.1 0.0 -- Brunei 18.2 39.4 -53.8 15.0 21.2 27.7 24.8 11.7 Malaysia 123.3 38.8 217.8 95.8 28.8 69.0 75.1 -8.1 Australia 45.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 187.2 78.2 139.3 110.8 68.9 110.3 99.8 10.5 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 38.5 -100.0 91.6 -100.0 27.8 83.5 -66.7 Oman 20.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 16.1 -66.4 Iran 181.2 233.2 -22.3 309.9 -41.5 212.6 272.1 -21.8 Iraq 588.2 752.5 -21.8 346.0 70.0 632.0 459.0 37.7 Qatar 102.9 27.6 273.2 100.3 2.6 58.8 107.9 -45.5 Kuwait 243.9 196.2 24.3 345.8 -29.5 261.3 328.6 -20.5 S. Arabia 845.9 640.3 32.1 679.3 24.5 777.6 690.4 12.6 U.A.E. 217.5 291.6 -25.4 333.0 -34.7 299.2 294.8 1.5 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 16.3 -100.0 0.0 2.4 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 2200.1 2179.9 0.9 2222.0 -1.0 2277.9 2254.7 1.0 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.0 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.0 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 64.2 -100.0 13.1 29.5 -55.8 Kazakhstan 0.0 32.9 -100.0 31.9 -100.0 9.8 25.9 -62.2 Russia 31.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 31.5 32.9 -4.4 96.1 -67.3 29.5 55.4 -46.8 Africa Nigeria 362.8 497.9 -27.1 291.2 24.6 439.3 353.5 24.3 Angola 218.2 65.4 233.6 62.0 251.6 192.4 143.1 34.4 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.5 0.0 -- Cameroon 30.0 31.0 -3.2 0.0 -- 32.2 16.8 91.5 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.1 8.2 47.5 Chad 32.1 34.2 -6.3 0.0 -- 26.3 3.4 685.0 Egypt 36.6 94.4 -61.2 71.2 -48.6 60.0 39.9 50.6 Gabon 0.0 20.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.1 16.4 -81.3 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.3 20.4 -79.0 Eq Guinea 0.0 32.2 -100.0 63.6 -100.0 29.7 23.1 28.3 Algeria 0.0 31.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.1 1.6 278.2 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.4 -100.0 TOTAL 679.6 806.5 -15.7 488.0 39.3 808.9 627.8 28.9 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.1 8.6 -87.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3944.2 3798.9 3.8 3633.3 8.6 3964.1 3797.7 4.4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Tom Hogue)