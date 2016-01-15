By Nidhi Verma Jan 15 India imported 7 percent more oil in December than a year earlier, ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts showed, with Iran's share of the overall imports declining to 5.5 percent from about 9 percent. India has curtailed imports from Iran to meet the limits of Western sanctions. India's oil imports from Iran fell by about a quarter in 2015 to 208,300 barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to about 5.2 percent of overall Indian imports last year. India, the world's fourth-biggest oil consumer, shipped in about 4.8 percent more oil in 2015 compared to a year earlier, as Indian Oil Corp commissioned a 300,000 bpd refinery in eastern Odisha state. Imports from the African nations last year jumped to about a quarter while those from Latin America marginally declined. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ DEC NOV %chg DEC %chg Jan-DEC Jan-DEC %chg COUNTRY 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 85.1 133.4 -36.2 302.1 -71.8 82.3 101.0 -18.5 Colombia 35.8 0.0 -- 68.0 -47.4 37.4 102.1 -63.3 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 32.4 31.3 3.6 Mexico 98.4 177.1 -44.4 69.1 42.4 122.9 80.9 52.0 Venezuela 480.7 497.4 -3.4 474.7 1.2 462.3 447.7 3.2 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Argentina 0.0 34.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.6 6.0 -23.8 TOTAL 699.9 842.8 -16.9 913.9 -23.4 742.0 769.0 -3.5 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.9 0.0 -- Brunei 18.4 18.9 -2.4 46.0 -59.9 26.2 27.4 -4.4 Malaysia 265.5 19.6 1257.0 38.3 594.2 81.6 70.6 15.7 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.4 1.9 447.8 TOTAL 284.0 38.4 638.6 84.3 237.0 119.1 99.8 19.3 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 35.2 -100.0 23.2 75.5 -69.3 Oman 65.1 31.3 108.1 0.0 -- 12.6 13.4 -6.0 Iran 233.1 138.1 68.8 348.4 -33.1 208.3 276.8 -24.8 Iraq 788.4 619.5 27.3 640.8 23.0 644.2 469.0 37.4 Qatar 155.9 126.1 23.6 43.8 255.9 72.6 98.8 -26.5 Kuwait 237.0 258.5 -8.3 247.6 -4.3 259.0 321.9 -19.5 S. Arabia 761.6 894.8 -14.9 714.0 6.7 785.9 690.1 13.9 U.A.E. 327.0 388.0 -15.7 192.6 69.8 308.8 300.7 2.7 Dubai 0.0 16.9 -100.0 16.2 -100.0 1.4 3.3 -58.5 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 18.3 -100.0 2.7 1.6 75.2 TOTAL 2568.0 2473.3 3.8 2256.9 13.8 2318.6 2251.1 3.0 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.4 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 34.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 13.7 24.6 -44.4 Kazakhstan 31.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.9 21.6 -49.7 Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 31.9 34.1 -6.3 0.0 -- 30.1 46.2 -34.8 Africa Nigeria 412.3 425.0 -3.0 378.1 9.0 435.8 364.2 19.7 Angola 62.1 93.7 -33.7 93.8 -33.7 173.2 140.6 23.2 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- Cameroon 31.1 56.9 -45.3 32.1 -2.9 34.1 16.7 104.1 Congo 30.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.7 6.8 85.6 Chad 32.0 32.9 -2.7 0.0 -- 27.3 2.8 879.4 Egypt 17.9 77.1 -76.7 75.4 -76.2 57.9 44.1 31.1 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 30.4 -100.0 2.5 16.2 -84.3 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 18.7 -81.0 Eq Guinea 0.0 30.9 -100.0 31.1 -100.0 27.3 21.9 24.5 Algeria 31.4 31.9 -1.9 31.2 0.6 10.4 4.0 160.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.2 -100.0 TOTAL 617.4 748.5 -17.5 672.0 -8.1 787.7 637.3 23.6 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.9 7.1 -87.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4201.3 4137.0 1.6 3927.1 7.0 3998.4 3813.9 4.8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)