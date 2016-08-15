NEW DELHI, Aug 15 India's July oil imports from Iran rose to their highest in at least five year, climbing to over 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the second time in five months, revised tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources show. India, Iran's top oil client after China, shipped in about 523,000 bpd oil in July, an increase of 37 percent from June and more than double from a year ago, the data showed. Iran used to be India's second-biggest oil supplier after Saudi Arabia until 2011, when New Delhi had to cut purchases from Tehran because of western sanctions. India's oil imports from Iran have been consistently rising since the lifting of sanctions earlier this year. In the first four months of this fiscal year, India's imports from Iran have climbed 48 percent more than a year ago to about 420,000 bpd, the data showed. Last month two state refiners Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum lifted oil from Tehran after a gap of years. In July, Saudi continued to be the top oil supplier to India followed by Iraq, the data shows. Venezuela remained the third-biggest oil supplier. The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker arrival information. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. REGION/COUNT JULY JUNE %chg JULY %chg JAN-JULY JAN-JULY %chg RY 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 127.6 -100.0 84.0 -100.0 50.2 73.2 -31.4 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.9 43.7 -77.3 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 68.0 -100.0 0.0 35.4 -100.0 Mexico 142.6 103.6 37.7 51.7 175.7 91.1 109.4 -16.8 Venezuela 619.3 414.7 49.3 544.1 13.8 504.3 464.2 8.6 TOTAL 761.9 645.9 18.0 747.9 1.9 655.6 726.0 -9.7 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 10.8 -100.0 0.0 1.6 -100.0 Brunei 0.0 0.0 -- 38.0 -100.0 18.9 31.3 -39.7 Malaysia 118.0 98.4 19.9 62.4 89.1 94.6 66.5 42.2 Indonesia 21.0 21.7 -3.1 0.0 -- 15.7 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 19.3 -100.0 5.5 2.8 94.5 TOTAL 139.0 120.1 15.8 130.4 6.6 134.6 102.2 31.7 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 28.9 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.9 4.7 299.5 Iran 523.1 381.5 37.1 215.4 142.8 368.3 215.3 71.0 Iraq 637.1 601.2 6.0 814.3 -21.8 814.2 623.8 30.5 Qatar 229.8 83.5 175.2 57.5 299.7 118.0 61.0 93.5 Kuwait 139.2 235.9 -41.0 198.2 -29.8 232.2 285.8 -18.7 S. Arabia 910.3 650.7 39.9 774.2 17.6 840.4 763.3 10.1 U.A.E. 264.3 345.7 -23.6 326.5 -19.1 326.5 307.8 6.1 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.4 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.7 -100.0 TOTAL 2703.9 2298.7 17.6 2386.2 13.3 2721.3 2295.3 18.6 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 162.4 -100.0 31.5 -100.0 45.9 18.6 146.4 Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.4 -100.0 3.2 9.3 -66.2 Russia 31.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.4 5.0 90.1 TOTAL 31.6 162.4 -80.5 63.9 -50.5 58.5 32.9 77.7 Africa Nigeria 264.2 223.7 18.1 413.4 -36.1 405.9 421.3 -3.7 Angola 134.0 188.5 -28.9 244.5 -45.2 119.8 206.1 -41.9 Cameroon 30.3 21.7 39.5 0.0 -- 27.7 32.8 -15.8 Congo 17.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.0 17.2 -59.1 Chad 32.2 0.0 -- 32.1 0.3 4.7 18.7 -75.0 Egypt 53.9 74.3 -27.4 74.4 -27.6 36.7 59.0 -37.8 Gabon 0.0 22.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.2 1.5 111.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.0 3.1 -4.4 Eq Guinea 52.6 56.5 -6.8 31.1 69.1 44.9 29.0 55.2 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.7 4.4 77.2 TOTAL 585.2 587.5 -0.4 795.6 -26.4 660.6 793.2 -16.7 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.5 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 4221.6 3829.2 10.2 4124.0 2.4 4228.2 3951.2 7.0 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)